Rookies and stalwarts set to shine at EHF EURO

The sides have already announced their 35-player provisional rosters, offering a sneak peak behind the curtains and delivering some fresh answers regarding the stalwarts ready to take the EHF EURO by storm, but also providing some future stars who will probably make their mark in the competition.

Experienced players ready to write another page of history

Surely, the EHF EURO 2022 will bring together another collection of stars, which have already marked the history of the competition and are due to renew their relationship with the flagship European tournament for national teams.

And when it comes to the EHF EURO, there is no player in its history which has scored more goals than Romania’s Cristina Neagu. The 34-year-old left back will feature in her eighth consecutive tournament and is one of only four players to have scored at least 200 goals.

In fact, Neagu has scored 264 goals and has 59 goals over the second top scorer in history, Agnes Farkas. The Romanian star needs 36 more to become the first player, female or male, to pass the 300-goal mark.

While Neagu might be one of the fan favourites in women’s handball, there is no doubt a huge respect in place when talking about Katrine Lunde, one of the top goalkeepers in the history of women’s handball.

Lunde has won four gold medals at the EHF EURO and can become only the sixth player in history – after Karoline Dyhre Breivang, Marit Malm Frafjord, Linn-Kristin Riegelhuth Koren, Camilla Herrem and Kari Aalvik Grimsbø – to win the trophy five times.

Norway’s goalkeeper also needs only three games to become the player with the most caps at the EHF EURO, standing now at 52, only two shy of the record set by France’s left wing, Siraba Dembele.

Other stalwarts who will likely cement their legacy in the tournament are Montenegro’s right wing, Jovanka Radicevic and Norway’s right back Nora Mørk. Radicevic will feature in her sixth EHF EURO edition and needs only 29 goals to hit the 200-goal mark, while Mørk can also win her fifth gold medal and has scored 169 goals in the tournament in her career.