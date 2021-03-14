210314 Rostov Podravka 4
EHF Champions League

Rostov ease past Podravka again

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev14 March 2021, 15:37

While CSKA had beaten RK Krim Mercator in a very tight fight on Saturday, fellow Russian team Rostov-Don faced a much easier task following their 29:20 win in the first-leg match against HC Podravka Vegeta.

And Rostov were again too strong for their Balkan rivals as they won 42:24 and sealed a DELO EHF Champions League quarter-final spot.

Rostov-Don (RUS) vs HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) 42:24 (24:11)
First-leg: 29:20, Rostov win 71:44 on aggregate

  • Rostov reached the quarter-final for the fourth straight season
  • a 82 per cent shot efficiency in the first half propelled the home side to a commanding 24:11 lead
  • Rostov’s Katarina Krpez Slezak became a top scorer of the match with nine goals
  • Dejana Milosavljevic, who is the third-best scorer of the competition, netted seven times to increase her tally to 88 goals; however, Podravka is now eliminated
  • in the quarter-final, Rostov will face the winners of the tie Vipers Kristiansand vs Odense Håndbold, who will play their second-leg match later today

Rostov set new club records

Rostov’s biggest win in the Europe’s premier club competition had been 38:21 against France’s Fleury Loiret Handball in the 2015/16 season, and 38 goals in that encounter had been their best scoring result.
But now the Russian side set new club records, hitting the 40-goal mark for the first time and ultimately winning by 18 goals.

It was almost a full arena, and we wanted to show our fans how we play handball. We were running all 60 minutes, made a lot of fast breaks. I could rotate our squad, it’s a good point. Now some of our players will join their national teams, and then I will have the task to put everybody together for the quarter-finals.
Per Johansson
Head Coach, Rostov-Don
