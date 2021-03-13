While CSKA earned home revenge against RK Krim Mercator earlier on Saturday, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria failed to do so in their second leg encounter with Buducnost.

The Hungarian side won the MOTW 29:28, but as it was not enough to make up for the 22:19 defeat last week. Buducnost progress to the DELO EHF Champions League quarter-finals, where they will face Györi Audi ETO KC.

PLAY-OFF, SECOND LEG

MOTW: FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs Buducnost (MNE) 29:28 (9:15)

First leg: 19:22, Buducnost won 50:48 on aggregate

Buducnost led by six goals at half-time and increased their advantage to 19:12 by the 35 th minute

minute FTC made a strong comeback, scoring 17 goals in the remaining time

in the absence of Gabor Elek, who is out with the Covid-19, FTC were coached by his assistant Attila Mihaly

similar to the first-leg match, Jovanka Radicevic was Buducnost’s top scorer, netting nine goals this time

12 FTC players found their names on the scoresheet, with Emily Bölk being the best with five goals

Good job by Buducnost goalkeepers

In Budapest, the Montenegrin side’s goalkeepers made a big contribution to their team’s success. In particular, Barbara Arenhart stood like a wall in the first half, making 11 saves with a 55 per cent save rate.

The Brazilian stopped four more shots after the break, and Armelle Attingre, who replaced her later on, recorded five saves.

Post-match quotes

"We expected a tough game like this. In the first half, we did a perfect performance. But in the second half we were more tired and had some problems. In the last 10 minutes we could focus again and then we could reach our goal," said Buducnost head coach Bojana Popopvic.

"The two matches showed which is the better team, Buducnost deserved this result. In the first half, we did not do what we had wanted and I am really disappointed because of this performance. I expected the FTC we saw in the second half. When we came closer, we hoped we could make it," said FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria assistant coach Attila Mihaly.