Rostov extend unbeaten streak

With eight different scorers on the sheet, Rostov-Don recorded a solid 28:24 win against the Danish side and extended their unbeaten streak to five games in the DELO EHF Champions League this season.

GROUP A

Rostov-Don (RUS) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN) 28:24 (15:13)

hampered by injuries, Esbjerg could only rely on nine court players and a goalkeeper, and Rostov tested their depth in the second half

with right wing Iuliia Managarova in fine shooting form, scoring seven times, the Russian champions took the lead late in the first half and never looked back, securing their fourth win in five games this season

the Russian side extended their unbeaten streak in the competition to seven games, five games shy of their record in the DELO EHF Champions League

Rostov jumped to provisional first place in the group, with nine points from five games, while Esbjerg are still sixth, as they extended their winless streak to four matches

the two sides will meet in Denmark next week, when Esbjerg will aim to avenge the defeat

Johansson makes his mark

Finally having the time to work with Rostov, Swedish coach Per Johansson proved his mettle, guiding the team to their third win in a row. Rostov have rather fine-tuned their approach and distributed the ball well. They constantly find new ways to score, even when star right back Anna Vyakhireva has an off night.