Bietigheim earn biggest win at FTC’s expense

Despite ushering back several key players, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria had little answer for a hungry SG BBM Bietigheim side in their DELO EHF Champions League group A match on Saturday.

Bietigheim did not look back after taking the lead in the first half and clinched their first win of the season, 35:24.

GROUP A

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) 24:35 (11:14)

a slow start, marked by drawing first blood after more than five minutes, hampered FTC, who were down three at the break due to their inefficient attack (39 per cent)

Norwegian goalkeeper Emily Stang Sando had a superb first half for Bietigheim, stopping nine shots for a 45 per cent save efficiency

Bietigheim recorded only their second away win in the history of the competition, ending a three-year wait after the first one against Vipers Kristiansand (29:24)

Bietigheim also secured their biggest win in the DELO EHF Champions League, as they beat their previous record, 27:21, against Buducnost

however, the German side are still last in the group, with two points from seven games, and are two behind fifth-placed FTC

Ending the drought

Bietigheim could have tied their worst losing streak in the DELO EHF Champions League, but instead they came out roaring against FTC. The German side had waited 363 days for a win in Europe’s premier competition, yet an efficient attack, which converted 69 per cent of their shots, secured a compelling 35:24 away win.