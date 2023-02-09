Round 14 match between Buducnost and Kastamonu cancelled

In the wake of Monday's earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria, the scheduled round 14 match between WHC Buducnost BEMAX and Turkish side Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK in the EHF Champions League Women has been called off.

The local authorities in Türkiye have declared a period of mourning which includes the cancellation of sporting activities until 12 February 2023.

The match has no influence on the ranking of the group phase and will be therefore verified with 10:0 goals and 2:0 points in favour of Buducnost. Buducnost finish fifth in group B, while Kastamonu finish seventh.

The European Handball Federation wishes to offer its condolences to the families and friends of the victims of this terrible tragedy.