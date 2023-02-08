LIVE BLOG: Machineseeker EHF Champions League returns
After the international break, the Machineseeker EHF Champions League is back with round 11 and a chance for teams to pick up crucial points.
- round 11 is highlighted on Thursday by the MOTW between Aalborg and Szeged at 18:45 CET
- on Wednesday at 18:45 CET, Veszprém vs GOG and Zagreb vs Paris Saint-Germain; at 20:45 CET, Porto vs Dinamo
- also on Thursday at 18:45 CET, Kiel vs Kielce; at 20:45 CET, Plock vs Magdeburg, Nantes vs Celje and Barça vs Elverum
- check out the group standings
- read the round preview
- all matches live on EHFTV (geo-restrictions may apply)
Wednesday 8 February
17:55
Egypt were the strongest non-European nation at the recent World Championship, but several of their key players ply their club trade in Europe for Champions League sides. One of those is Yehia Elderaa, who joined Veszprém at the start of the season and has become increasingly important for the Hungarian club. EHF journalist caught up with him earlier this week for a great feature interview.
16:45
We all love an episode of "Handball Diaries" and our latest episode focuses on the one and only Luc Steins, who will be back on the Machineseeker EHF Champions League court today with his PSG Handball side as they take on HC PPD Zagreb away from home 18:45 (CET). Watch the latest episode by clicking HERE.
16:15
Our talented social media team whipped up this lovely graphic right in time for the throw-off of the action. But one player that is featured in the graphic, Mikkel Hansen, will not feature in the MOTW action for round 11. The club announced earlier today that the Danish superstar will be taking some time off due to mental health reasons. A brave step by the Danish star and his club Aalborg; we look forward to seeing Mikkel back on the court soon!
You can read more about it HERE.
16:00
Well, it's been a while, and we've had a fantastic Men's World Championship to enjoy over the break - but finally, the Machineseeker EHF Champions League is back! Plenty of your favourite World Championship stars will be in action over the course of today and tomorrow, including All-star Team left back and world champion Simon Pytlick. He and his side GOG are in Veszprém today, throwing off at 18:45 CET.
For a full look at what's ahead, check out the round preview.