16:45

We all love an episode of "Handball Diaries" and our latest episode focuses on the one and only Luc Steins, who will be back on the Machineseeker EHF Champions League court today with his PSG Handball side as they take on HC PPD Zagreb away from home 18:45 (CET). Watch the latest episode by clicking HERE.

The 𝗠𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗲𝗸𝗲𝗿 #ehfcl is back and the Dutch 🇳🇱 magician is back too. We leave you a replay of his goal so you can see that they are not steps 😉



Remember that this week we release the Handball Diaries with 𝗟𝘂𝗰 𝗦𝘁𝗲𝗶𝗻𝘀! 🔥



💻📲 https://t.co/v5bG42GScF pic.twitter.com/S9NaP0CyDg — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) February 8, 2023

16:15

Our talented social media team whipped up this lovely graphic right in time for the throw-off of the action. But one player that is featured in the graphic, Mikkel Hansen, will not feature in the MOTW action for round 11. The club announced earlier today that the Danish superstar will be taking some time off due to mental health reasons. A brave step by the Danish star and his club Aalborg; we look forward to seeing Mikkel back on the court soon!



You can read more about it HERE.

The best players 🔙 on the planet return to the 𝗠𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗲𝗸𝗲𝗿 #ehfcl after a couple of intense months



All to be decided. The last 4 rounds that will define which teams are still fighting for the dream of lifting the 𝗘𝗛𝗙 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗴𝘂𝗲 trophy 🏆 pic.twitter.com/doqsuwlqfe — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) February 7, 2023

16:00

Well, it's been a while, and we've had a fantastic Men's World Championship to enjoy over the break - but finally, the Machineseeker EHF Champions League is back! Plenty of your favourite World Championship stars will be in action over the course of today and tomorrow, including All-star Team left back and world champion Simon Pytlick. He and his side GOG are in Veszprém today, throwing off at 18:45 CET.

For a full look at what's ahead, check out the round preview.