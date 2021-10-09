Russia enjoy no-nonsense win against Lithuania

Russia enjoyed their clearest win in Liudmila Bodnieva’s early reign, a 14-goal drubbing of Lithuania, 35:21, which brings them closer to sealing an EHF EURO 2022 berth.

GROUP 1

Lithuania vs Russia 21:35 (10:17)

Lithuania enjoyed a 3:2 lead, only for Russia to launch a 7:0 unanswered run to clinch the lead and never look back

Russian back Elena Mikhaylichenko was their top scorer, with six goals, helping her team to the top of the standings

the Lithuanian side has only one win in their last ten matches, against Greece in March, and are bottom of the group having also lost to Poland

Russia have won two out of two against Lithuania in historical matches

Russia build new side

The new-look Russian side, which is missing stars like backs Anna Vyakhireva and Daria Dmitrieva, is trying to build form before the next tournaments.

Coach Liudmila Bodnieva has a major rebuild under her watch, but in young star Elena Mikhaylichenko, she has a superb building block, as CSKA’s back scored six times in this game.