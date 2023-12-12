RYT Camp 2023 guides talents to next steps on career path

Coming from 21 European countries, a total of 30 young talents have spent four days (Thursday to Sunday, 7-10 December) in Vienna that could turn out to be crucial to their handball careers.

The 30 players – all women in their teenage years – all showed their handball skills on the courts last summer, when they were named in one of the All-star Teams and/or were awarded as Player of the Match at the W17 EHF EURO and EHF Championship tournaments

The RYT Camp, however, was mainly about developing their skills off the courts.

The annual camp aims to help participants deal with the challenges that come with being a promising athlete with a potentially glorious career ahead of them. Input comes from a range of experts as well as former star players, who all share their valuable experiences with the youngsters.

This year, the camp focused on the female player journey and the most relevant challenges accompanying the transition from junior to senior level. It equipped the players with the tools to enable them to have a sustainable handball career, deal with current and upcoming challenges, and prepare their bodies and minds for a long-term journey.

The ambassadors sharing their own experiences and revealing their tips and tricks at the camp were Andrea Lekić, Anja Althaus, Jelena Grubišić, and – for the first time – Carmen Martín.

Lekić has been involved in the RYT programme since its inception and is able to reflect positively on how it has grown from strength to strength, "I'm really happy, satisfied and honoured, because in these last years we have been making such a wonderful project bigger and bigger.

"I think we are now having more and more talented players, and handball players across the European world knowing what it means to 'Respect Your Talent'."

One of the participants, Ana Maria Gavrila from Romania, was very grateful for chance to learn from the ambassadors, "The ambassadors from RYT camp are so cool! They all have a different journey and I have to learn from them. I thank them for all the information I have at this moment and I hope they bring some more information for us to learn, to not make their mistakes and to go to the top!"