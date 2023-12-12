Many top sports careers come from dedication, hard work, and a lot of sacrifices. And: sticking to your dreams. Karl Konan knows all about it. The Montpellier HB defender is on a career path unlike any other, coming along way from Ivory Coast to play for one of the best teams in Europe. Now a French international, Konan shares his impressive story with us in his own words.

THIS IS ME: Karl Konan

Never stop believing in your dreams.

That is what I would think to myself for all these years growing up in Ivory Coast, and this is still what I keep repeating to myself these days.

Because things did not come easy to me and still, here I am, playing the EHF Champions League with one of the biggest clubs in the world, Montpellier, and part of the France national team.

Back in Ivory Coast, I was watching videos of all of this on YouTube. My mates and I, back at the military boarding school, we were in awe of Luc Abalo and Mikkel Hansen.

By the way, don’t get me wrong. Usually, in European countries, kids go to boarding schools when they are tough and their parents want to teach them discipline.