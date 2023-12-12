This is me: Karl Konan

Looking back on those last two years, they have really been life-changing for me. The French national team, Montpellier, the EHF Champions League, but also a daughter, Anna.
My partner, Pauline, would tell you how tough I was when we first met. If I would lose a game, I could sometimes not speak for two days. And I know how the first times were hard for her.
But now Anna is here, things have completely evolved. I am calmer now, and I come down much quicker from the games now that she is here. You might have had the most terrible game, but there is nothing you can do when she looks at you with that big smile.
I am not afraid to say that, now that I am a father, handball comes second in my life. My moaning days after a defeat are over. My family is my first priority, no matter what.
Having a dream, being a high-level handball player…Do I still have dreams to fulfil? Plenty.
When I stop my career, I want to be a normal person. Have a job in the office, have office hours, nine to five, that’s what I want. I just want not to be an athlete when I quit handball.
But before that, there are still plenty of dreams in my head. Because, as I told you in the beginning: never stop believing in your dreams.
Karl Konan
December 2023