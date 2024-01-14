Just 18 months later, Stanciuc is a starter for Romania men’s senior national team, which has made a comeback to the Men’s EHF EURO for the first time in 28 years. At only 19 years old, Stanciuc delivered an excellent performance in Romania’s 24:31 loss to Austria, with four goals and three assists under his belt.

The upwards trajectory has been impressive for Stanciuc, who did enough to be signed up in the summer of 2023 by reigning Romanian champions Dinamo Bucuresti, managed by former Barça coach Xavi Pascual who also coaches Romania’s national team.

“It is an amazing feeling to be here, you really feel like a true handball player. There are over 10.000 fans in the arena constantly and the atmosphere is amazing. The quality of the game is also great, being here is just another excellent experience for me and for my teammates,” says Stanciuc.

The centre back, a highly-tipped prospect in Romania due to his intelligence and handball IQ, has also scored five goals this season in the EHF European League Men for Dinamo. He has been getting precious playing time as the understudy to one of the best centre backs in the last decade, Croatia’s Luka Cindric.