Stanciuc credits “Respect Your Talent” programme for growth

In the summer of 2022, one centre back was setting the competition alight at the M18 EHF Championship 2022 in Craiova, Romania. Daniel Stanciuc was virtually unknown to the world of handball, but his excellent performances and 38 goals scored guaranteed him bigger attention in Romania.

Just 18 months later, Stanciuc is a starter for Romania men’s senior national team, which has made a comeback to the Men’s EHF EURO for the first time in 28 years. At only 19 years old, Stanciuc delivered an excellent performance in Romania’s 24:31 loss to Austria, with four goals and three assists under his belt.

The upwards trajectory has been impressive for Stanciuc, who did enough to be signed up in the summer of 2023 by reigning Romanian champions Dinamo Bucuresti, managed by former Barça coach Xavi Pascual who also coaches Romania’s national team.

“It is an amazing feeling to be here, you really feel like a true handball player. There are over 10.000 fans in the arena constantly and the atmosphere is amazing. The quality of the game is also great, being here is just another excellent experience for me and for my teammates,” says Stanciuc.

The centre back, a highly-tipped prospect in Romania due to his intelligence and handball IQ, has also scored five goals this season in the EHF European League Men for Dinamo. He has been getting precious playing time as the understudy to one of the best centre backs in the last decade, Croatia’s Luka Cindric.

But an important piece of the puzzle for Stanciuc has also been his inclusion in the “Respect Your Talent” (RYT) programme, due to his fantastic performances at the M18 EHF Championship 2022, where he helped Romania seal third place.

Launched in 2019 by the EHF, RYT promotes the holistic development of talented players both on and off the handball court, addressing topics such as the dual career, anti-doping, mental fitness, media and sports law.

During the past years, a plethora of young players have taken part in the programme, mentored by former stalwarts such as Ivano Balic, Vid Kavticnik, Victor Tomas, Stefan Lövgren and Carlos Prieto after shining in European younger age category competitions.

“It was hugely helpful to be included in this programme, because I learnt a lot of things which make the life of a handball player. Of course, on the court, there are coaches, there are teammates. But outside the court, there are many variables, which, as a young player, one is not necessarily able to control,” says Stanciuc.

“In this programme, both at Craiova and also in the workshop which took place in Vienna, we learnt a lot about other things, like mental fitness, how to deal with media or anti-doping matters, which are hugely helpful and can help a young player, like me, to shape a career and become a better player and a better person.”

Other RYT alumni, such as Portuguese brothers Martim and Francisco Costa, the Faroe Islands’ Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu and his cousin Óli Mittún, and Hungary’s Zoran Ilic have already taken the court at the EHF EURO 2024, lighting up the competition.

It just proves that the programme yields results fast and helps players earn plenty of experience, focusing on their career development, their future and on improving even when they are transitioning from the younger age categories to the senior handball.

Putting the pieces of the puzzle together, Stanciuc, who is the youngest player in Romania’s roster, has become one of the building blocks for the former world champions, as Pascual is striving to bring back the team between the top sides in Europe.

Receiving the keys to the attack was a nice feature for Stanciuc. He did not show any type of nerves in his EHF EURO debut and was Romania’s most used outfield player in the match against Austria, featuring for 44 minutes and 26 seconds, 57 seconds more than any other teammate.

“Of course, it is never nice to lose, but Austria had more experience, scored some goals in crucial moments and managed to create a gap, which we failed to cut. But this is a learning experience, because we are also in a group with Spain and Croatia, which will help us grow as a team,” adds the 19-year-old centre back.

While this might only be the debut for Stanciuc at the EHF EURO, if Romania again becomes a regular presence in the competition, the centre back is certainly here to stay. And it all started at the M18 EHF Championship and the inclusion in the RYT programme.

