Will Romania’s “underdog mantra” help put on a show at EHF EURO 2024?

Romania only sneaked into the EHF EURO final tournament. They clinched just four points in the EHF EURO 2024 qualifiers in a group featuring Austria, the Faroe Islands and Ukraine, winning only two matches on their home court against the latter two sides, but that was enough to finish second on goal difference.
Now, in the SAP Arena in Mannheim, at EHF EURO 2024, Pascual’s side will face even tougher opponents, with two clear favourites for the two main round places in their group – the runners-up from EHF EURO 2022, Spain, and Croatia, a perennial contender in the top European competition.
A clash against Austria - who beat them twice in the qualifiers - will complete Romania’s schedule, as anything from this moment on will be a bonus for Xavi Pascual’s side, both in terms of experience and results.
“Maybe this underdog mantra, this situation we are in suits us. Of course, we are the least experienced team, we cannot compare with teams like Spain or Croatia, for example, just look at their latest performances in this competition, they were in the semi-finals in 2020, for example, four years ago, but maybe we are flying under the radar just enough to spring some surprises here or there,” says Vasile.
Whether that happens or not is still to be seen, but Vasile will certainly not take anything for granted, especially after an excellent season with Constanța in the EHF European League Men. The Romanian club team knocked out last year’s runners-up, Granollers, in the qualification round, before winning their group ahead of Sporting CP, Mol Tatabanya KC and KGHM Chobry Glogow.
Vasile had some stellar displays – a 42 per cent saving efficiency against Tatabanya and a 57 per cent saving efficiency against Glogow – and is slowly becoming one of the most in-form players from the Romania squad.
“Indeed, it was excellent to play in the group matches of the EHF European League. We were in the qualifications before, but we missed out. However, like I have said, this is a huge learning experience and 2023 has been really good for me, personally, in terms of my career,” concludes Vasile.