Will Romania’s “underdog mantra” help put on a show at EHF EURO 2024?

For his club, CSM Constanța, Vasile has been instrumental in the EHF European League Men, as the last season’s Romanian Cup winners have made it to the main round, after some excellent performances in the group matches.

For the national team, Vasile was also there when Romania progressed to EHF EURO 2024, ending any nation's longest gap between participations at a European championship, as Xavi Pascual’s side will make their return after a 28-year absence.

“It is a huge achievement, of course, and we were very happy to progress to the EHF EURO, because it is the best competition to play in with the national team. Of course, this will be the first major international competition for Romania since 2011 and the first EURO since 1996, so it will be very important for us,” says Vasile.

Indeed, Romania went through a barren spell, even with more talented and experienced generations than this one, but they all fell short of returning to the EHF EURO. Even with Pascual at the helm, in his first stint, between 2016 and 2018, Romania did not make the final cut.

But this time, Pascual engineered a successful qualification campaign, with plenty of players who are featuring in the Romanian league – only two of the 21 players called up for the decisive clashes against Austria and Ukraine in the Qualifiers were featuring at foreign clubs – and with plenty of young players in the squad.

Now 26 years old, having spent the last 10 years at Constanța, Vasile has become one of the best goalkeepers in the Romanian league and a crucial cog for Romania, as his excellent performances for his club propelled him into the national team.

“This has been a huge learning curve for me. At times, it was very difficult. But I think now that I am more confident, more experienced and the past years have taught me to believe more in myself. Playing in the EHF European League and playing for Romania were hugely motivating and gave me a huge confidence boost,” adds the goalkeeper.