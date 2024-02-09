Bence Imre: “I am ready to be recognised for my efforts”

It is not always an advantage to have a European champion, world and Olympic silver medallist handballer as your mother and a world and European champion and Olympic silver medallist fencer as your father when choosing your path as a professional athlete.

Yet FTC right wing Bence Imre, despite being just 21 years old, already knows how to handle the pressure his name gives him.

Her mother, Beatrix Kökény, was one of the main pillars of the Hungarian national team that finished always in the top five at the Olympic Games, World Championship and EHF EURO between 1996 and 2000. His father, Géza Imre, is a four-time Olympic medallist, four-time world champion and six-time European champion fencer. The genes may have helped him at his debut EHF EURO last month.

“It was difficult when I was younger to handle situations because my parents achieved almost everything already. Yet, I can recall that by the age of seven or eight I understood that I must work harder to be not only their son, but Bence Imre,” says the wing, who scored 20 goals out of 25 attempts at the EHF EURO.

“I clearly benefit from their experience and mindset, but for that I to look after myself to understand who I am and what are my needs.”

- Moderator: "We follow the European Championships. Will we go through, Bence?"

- Bence: "Yes, I think."

- Moderator: "Of course. And you will play in the national team one day, won’t you?"

- Bence: "Maybe, I try to be as strong as possible."

While Imre chose handball, he loves and tried many different team and individual sports and he still follows plenty of them, especially basketball. He says his personality is closer to his father’s, who is conscious, calm and prepared for any mind game that the opponents may try.

“My dad is more moderate, more reserved and does not really get involved with my sport, only in general preparation. Mum understandably has more opinions about the game itself as she was a centre back and always vocal on the court,” Imre explains.

“However, during the years we both learnt how to handle this and how we should communicate. During the EURO I was mostly asked by them how I slept or ate. At the end they are still my parents,” says the 21-year-old.