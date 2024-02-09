20240209

Bence Imre: “I am ready to be recognised for my efforts”

09 February 2024, 13:30

Both of Bence Imre’s parents are legends in their sports. But while his family was previously approached by fans mostly because of his mother and father, since Hungary’s historic success and Imre’s great performance at the Men’s EURO 2024, things have changed for the right wing of EHF European Cup Men Last 16 contenders FTC-Green Collect.

It is not always an advantage to have a European champion, world and Olympic silver medallist handballer as your mother and a world and European champion and Olympic silver medallist fencer as your father when choosing your path as a professional athlete.

Yet FTC right wing Bence Imre, despite being just 21 years old, already knows how to handle the pressure his name gives him.

Her mother, Beatrix Kökény, was one of the main pillars of the Hungarian national team that finished always in the top five at the Olympic Games, World Championship and EHF EURO between 1996 and 2000. His father, Géza Imre, is a four-time Olympic medallist, four-time world champion and six-time European champion fencer. The genes may have helped him at his debut EHF EURO last month.

“It was difficult when I was younger to handle situations because my parents achieved almost everything already. Yet, I can recall that by the age of seven or eight I understood that I must work harder to be not only their son, but Bence Imre,” says the wing, who scored 20 goals out of 25 attempts at the EHF EURO.

“I clearly benefit from their experience and mindset, but for that I to look after myself to understand who I am and what are my needs.”

- Moderator: "We follow the European Championships. Will we go through, Bence?"
- Bence: "Yes, I think."
- Moderator: "Of course. And you will play in the national team one day, won’t you?"
- Bence: "Maybe, I try to be as strong as possible." 
[click here, or on the image above, to see this TikTok video]

While Imre chose handball, he loves and tried many different team and individual sports and he still follows plenty of them, especially basketball. He says his personality is closer to his father’s, who is conscious, calm and prepared for any mind game that the opponents may try.

“My dad is more moderate, more reserved and does not really get involved with my sport, only in general preparation. Mum understandably has more opinions about the game itself as she was a centre back and always vocal on the court,” Imre explains.

“However, during the years we both learnt how to handle this and how we should communicate. During the EURO I was mostly asked by them how I slept or ate. At the end they are still my parents,” says the 21-year-old.

Imre has spent a lot of time in FTC’s arena. Kökény played for the Hungarian powerhouse for nine years, and since retirement more than 20 years ago, has continued to work with them in various roles.

“I’ve played handball continuously since I was five. Of course I was interested in fencing, I liked it, but growing up I was really taken by the atmosphere at Népliget,” Imre adds, recalling his early years in the club’s sport centre.

Luc Abalo and Roger Federer have also been inspirations. The first because, as Imre says, “Abalo’s style is unique and he renewed the wing position in handball, not to mention just like him I am also interested in fashion. I have had the pleasure of seeing him play, and I'm very envious of his hang-time. No wonder he was one of the best, he had a lot of in the air.

“I respect Federer’s way of managing tough situations and his longevity. I have studied how he prepared himself mentally to the challenges and taken care of his body,” he adds, of the Swiss tennis legend.

Regarding who he himself is and where he is heading, the right wing has a clear vision.

“I am solution-oriented, cheerful, and realistic and am constantly looking for ways to improve. I was lucky enough to grow up with two wonderful parents who taught me a lot, but now I want to go my own way which leads me to one of my goals, to be recognised by my efforts.

“I am a bit thinner than average, but that is to my advantage, because I can stay fast. Defensively, there is still room for quickness and I always to play with enough concentration that requires constant mental and emotional preparation. This is actually similar to fencing: one off moment and the match is over,” adds Imre.

He became part of EHF's Respect Your Talent programme in 2022 after he was named Player of the Match during the M20 EHF EURO that year.

His dreams are clear. After winning silver at the 2023 Men’s Junior World Handball Championship, Imre says: “I want to win a medal with the national team and to play abroad. In Hungary, I cannot think of playing for another club. About my personal life? I have not dreamt that yet. I am all about handball.”

At the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 Hungary won a tight group C with victories against all their opponents: Montenegro, Serbia and Iceland. Although Imre started only against Iceland after sitting out the first two matches, he was on fire from the beginning.

In his first four games he netted 15 goals from 15 shots; in the main round clash with France, he scored three from six with the French defence forcing mistakes; and he added two more goals in the placement match with Slovenia as Hungary finished fifth.

“Our national side has never finished that high at the Men’s EHF EURO. Although it is historic and we would have easily accepted this result before the event started, most of us think we have unfinished business. Especially the dropped points against Germany and Austria,” Imre says.

“Although the hosts had a great second half and we could not stop Austria’s seven-against-six tactics which surprised everyone, we had our moments and chance to beat them,” he sums up.

“On the other hand, we have a huge repertoire in attack especially with the great line players. Chema [Rodriguez] designed well our defence too. The head coach, as he used to play centre back, sees the game differently than most coaches. While seemingly we used most of the time a wall of six players to prevent goals, there were plenty of additional elements to surprise the opponent. In eight games, we averaged 26.8 goals which in today’s men’s handball is a great number.”

Two weeks after the EHF EURO 2024 finished, Imre’s challenges continues, this time with his club as FTC-Green Collect visit Besiktas Safi Cimento in the EHF European Cup Last 16. The goals for the club are clear.

“I am sure nobody prepared for me at the EURO but I hope that this changed. The whole tournament in Germany was a great few weeks. Miklós Rosta’s new baby, the congratulations from opponents after the speaker mentioned my statistics in Cologne, the whole atmosphere within our team and the list goes on. I am like that in my personal life, I do not get sad, I get over things quickly and I do not get discouraged by negative things, but life goes on and I turn my focus to the Turkish side and the other cups,” Imre says.

“Last spring was close to perfect, we only lost four times and against great teams like Szeged, Veszprém and Montpellier. This season a little bit different, the squad is not that deep, but we learn from every defeat but every time we get stronger. We want to finish in the top four in the domestic championship and reach the final four both in the Hungarian and the international cup,” he adds.

In round 2 of the EHF European Cup FTC won twice against Parnassos Strovolou. Then they advanced from round 3 after beating BSV Bern Muri 66:57 on aggregate.

“Besiktas is a good team and they have Cedric Sorhaindo as a new signing who won everything in handball. I am expecting a tough matchup and a great atmosphere in Istanbul. Yet, if we play our game, we are going to win. Our tactics in this season can be enough, but we cannot make any mistakes,” Imre concludes.

The match between Besiktas Safi Cimento and FTC-Green Collect starts at 14:00 CET on Saturday 10 February.

