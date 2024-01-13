Kiko Costa lights up EHF EURO on his debut

Portugal ultimately beat Greece 31:24 and Costa leaves the court at the Olympiahalle in Munich as the top scorer with six goals – all in the first half. And his 28.12km/h sprint is only topped by Greek left wing Christos Kederis, the Player of the Match.
But don’t think Costa gets carried away, on the contrary.
“I played not very good, but normal,” he says right after the game, and his will to improve prevails over satisfaction as he points out that he might have scored six times, but also failed to convert three other chances.
“I missed some balls, some passes. But my teammates said: ‘Keep going, keep fighting.’ That was really important for me,” he adds.
Costa’s debut comes one year after his first major event with the Portuguese senior national team, the 2023 IHF World Championship in Poland and Sweden. Portugal finished 13th and Costa contributed 17 goals, including two in the team’s first match against Iceland.
Despite last year’s experience, Costa admits he has felt some jitters before his first match at the EHF EURO.
“I was a little nervous. For me it’s a dream to play the European championship. Last year I played the world championship, but the European championship has a different atmosphere,” he says.