Kiko Costa lights up EHF EURO on his debut

Portugal’s opening match at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 against Greece last Thursday is four minutes and 42 seconds old when Francisco Costa finds the net behind goalkeeper Petros Boukovinas for the first time to put his team 3:2 ahead.

A steal mid-court and a quick pass from left wing Leonel Fernandes sets him up for the unusual goal – unusual as right back Costa is coming in from the left side this time.

But then again, what is not unusual about Costa?

Long tipped as one of handball’s brightest prospects, the Portuguese youngster has been living up to his billing for years now – with his club Sporting CP in the EHF European League and now with the national team in his first senior EHF EURO in Germany.

And ‘Kiko’ only turns 19 next month.