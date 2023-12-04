Stars of the future to gather at Respect Your Talent Camp 2023

The 30 camp participants were named in the All-star Teams or as a Player of the Match at the Women’s 17 EHF EURO and EHF Championships in the summer of 2023. After attending Player of the Match events at the tournaments, they will now continue their journey on the RYT programme.

The camp will focus on the ‘female player journey’ and focus on the most relevant challenges accompanying the transition from junior to senior level. It will equip them with the tools to enable them to have a sustainable handball career, deal with current and upcoming challenges, and prepare their bodies and minds for a long-term journey.

Ambassadors Andrea Lekic, Anja Althaus, Carmen Martin and Jelena Grubisic will lead the participants through five stages: ‘navigating your journey’, by building a dual career; ‘fuelling your journey’, through nutrition, recovery and fitness; ‘stabilising your journey’ through mental fitness; ‘protecting your journey’, with sessions on sports law and anti-doping; and ‘sharing your journey’, through media.

Lekic will be sharing her expertise at the RYT Camp for the third time after the 2019 and 2021 editions. “Education of young athletes makes me very happy and this is why I joined the Respect Your Talent programme. We, as active and ex-players can be great examples for younger generations, to show them what it means to play handball, to teach them that handball is not only the playing court but that there are many other things off the court which make them shine on the big stage.

"For the young players, there is no better way than to learn from people who have experienced it all and who can teach them what is important for them. That's why I am very much looking forward to the camp, meeting all the young talents there and sharing my experience with them.”

Martin, meanwhile, will join the camp for the first time: “I'm very excited to be part of the RYT Camp and expect the same as at the Player of the Match event in Kosovo this summer; to enjoy and to work on very interesting areas that are important in the talents' careers through good communication between each other. I'm looking forward to cooperating with the experts, listening to the talents' doubts and sharing my experience with them.

"I believe that empathy is a key component in helping others, therefore I understand that sharing personal experiences can help talents a lot to anticipate and probably overcome future situations in a better way.”