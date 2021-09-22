Sandell and Gade shine as Aalborg cruise past Montpellier

Despite missing several key players — Lucas Moscariello, Hugo Descat and captain Valentin Porte Lucas Moscariello — Montpellier HB gave Aalborg Håndbold a fierce fight in their EHF Champions League Men group A match on Wednesday evening.

While Montpellier could not do anything to stop Lukas Sandell’s offensive festival in the first half, the visitors threatened to make a comeback after the break. But Simon Gade, promoted between the posts due to Mikael Aggefors’ injury, was decisive in the last quarter of the game, as his saves powered Aalborg to their second win (36:28) of the season.

GROUP A

Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) vs Montpellier HB (FRA) 36:28 (18:13)

Montpellier scored the first two goals of the game, but Aalborg clearly had the upper hand during the remaining 58 minutes

powered by Lukas Sandell's amazing eight-goal performance in the first half, the Danish side's biggest lead of the half was five goals, which was also the gap sides at half-time

what was said in the French dressing room during half-time is a mystery, but Montpellier came back on the court with completely different intentions. The visitors came within one in under six minutes, at 19:18, thanks to three key saves by Kevin Bonnefoi

Aalborg goalkeeper Simon Gade got his team out of trouble with 13 saves, including eight after the break, while Lukas Sandell finished the match with 11 goals

Montpellier will have another chance to win their first game this season next week when they host THW Kiel, while Aalborg will travel to Skopje to face Vardar

Lukas Sandell takes the first half; Simon Gade highlights the second

Aalborg’s win tonight against Montpellier was clearly a team effort, but two of their players were in the spotlight.

Swedish right back Lukas Sandell scored five goals in the first 15 minutes to put his team on the right track, and Simon Gade locked the door when the French side kept pushing in the second half.

Although the visitors came within one goal, Gade's total of 13 saves prevented Montpellier from levelling the score. He was clearly the man of the second half for Aalborg.