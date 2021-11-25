Save on EHF EURO tickets this Black Friday

Forget Black Friday shopping for a new big-screen TV and go for one better than watching the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 at home — on Friday 26 November, tickets for all venues in Hungary will be available at a 20 per cent discount.

In traditional Black Friday fashion, fans will need to get in quick, as the sale will run for 24 hours only, starting at midnight on Thursday night and ending at midnight on Friday (00:00 CET on November 26 to 00:00 CET on November 27).

The discount applies only for day tickets, meaning no packages for entire rounds can be purchased at a reduced rate. However, fans can snag tickets for any competition day, starting from the preliminary round through to the medal round.

The venues in Hungary for the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 are Budapest Multifunctional Sports Hall in the capital, Fönix Arena in Debrecen, and Szeged New Arena in Szeged. 12 teams will start their campaigns in Hungary: Slovenia, Denmark, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Portugal, Hungary, Iceland, the Netherlands, Croatia, Serbia, France and Ukraine.

The Men's EHF EURO 2022 will run from January 13 to 30. Click here to purchase tickets.

