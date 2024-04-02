Sävehof, Füchse, Löwen and Dinamo reach quarter-finals

The EHF European League Men 2023/24 play-offs have concluded, with two German teams, reigning champions Füchse Berlin and Rhein-Neckar Löwen, securing their quarter-final berths alongside Dinamo Bucuresti and IK Sävehof.

Dinamo maintained their flawless record, following up their first-game victory with another win, propelled by a stellar performance from Vladimir Cupara. Sävehof not only defended their home court but also overcame a four-goal deficit to secure progression, eliminating TSV Hannover-Burgdorf in the process.

Meanwhile, Füchse Berlin and Rhein-Neckar Löwen delighted German fans by confirming their first-leg wins and remaining undefeated.