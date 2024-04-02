240402

Sävehof, Füchse, Löwen and Dinamo reach quarter-finals

ER 2842 (1)
EHF / Danijela Vekić
02 April 2024, 22:35

The EHF European League Men 2023/24 play-offs have concluded, with two German teams, reigning champions Füchse Berlin and Rhein-Neckar Löwen, securing their quarter-final berths alongside Dinamo Bucuresti and IK Sävehof.

Dinamo maintained their flawless record, following up their first-game victory with another win, propelled by a stellar performance from Vladimir Cupara. Sävehof not only defended their home court but also overcame a four-goal deficit to secure progression, eliminating TSV Hannover-Burgdorf in the process.

Meanwhile, Füchse Berlin and Rhein-Neckar Löwen delighted German fans by confirming their first-leg wins and remaining undefeated.

  • the main reason why Bjerringbro-Silkeborg could not come close to Dinamo until it was too late was Vladimir Cupara, who made 22 saves at a 43 per cent save efficiency rate.
  • Dinamo Bucuresti ended a 20-year wait to reach the quarter-finals of any European competition.
  • the Möller brothers' performance secured Sävehof's progression to the quarter-finals; younger brother Felix netted seven times while older brother Simon stopped 14 of Hannover's attempts at a 36 per cent save efficiency rate.
  • this is the first time Sävehof has reached the quarter-finals of the European League Men; previously, they were among the top eight teams in the former Challenge Cup in 2013/14 (winners) and 2002/03.
  • reigning champions Füchse asserted their dominance, with Nils Lichtlein and Mathias Gidsel each scoring seven goals.
  • despite Marko Bezjak and Predrag Vejin's combined efforts with seven goals apiece, Nexe fell short of overcoming the five-goal deficit from the first game against Löwen.
  • Löwen's resurgence among the top eight teams was solidified by Jannik Kohlbacher's impressive eight-goal performance.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

PLAY-OFFS, SECOND LEG

Bjerringbro-Silkeborg (DEN) vs Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) 24:27 (8:16)

Dinamo win 64:58 on aggregate

Dinamo showcased one of their finest performances in this season as they dominated the court in Silkeborg. From a scorching 4:0 start to holding Bjerringbro-Silkeborg to just two goals in the first 20 minutes of the first half, Dinamo's progression to the quarter-finals was never in doubt. None of this would have been possible without the exceptional performance of goalkeeper Vladimir Cupara, who made 15 saves with a 65% save efficiency in the first half alone, totaling 22 saves. Despite a comeback attempt by the Danish team, spearheaded by Mikkel Løvkvist and Ludvig Hallbäck, they fell short, with the gap closing to just two goals too late to alter the outcome. Leading the charge once more, competition's top scorer Andrii Akimenko propelled Dinamo to victory with seven goals, setting the stage for their quarter-final clash against Skjern Handbold.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240402 Bjerringbro Silkeborg Dinamo Bucuresti 04
Of course we are disappointed that Cupara destroyd the game for us in the first half, so we didn’t have a chance to get to the quarter-finals. It could have been an exciting game and a good game for us here in JYSK arena, but it never was.
Morten Olsen
centre back, Bjerringbro-Silkeborg
20240402 Bjerringbro Silkeborg Dinamo Bucuresti 1
We played very good today. We were really concentrated in the beginning of the game. Bjerringbro-Silkeborg was playing a bit nervous because they were three goals down. We had an amazing goalkeeper, and an amazing defence. So it was a good game for us.
Ali Zein
left back, Dinamo Bucuresti

IK Sävehof (SWE) vs TSV Hannover-Burgdorf (GER) 34:25 (18:14)

IK Sävehof win 64:59 on aggregate

Sävehof were determined to show they belong among the top eight teams and that they have what it takes to overcome the four-goal deficit from the first game. After all, they had only one defeat at home this season. The home team started well, leading 4:1, but soon Hannover revved up their engines and leveled the score. However, boosted by Felix Möller's goals and a few important saves from Simon Möller, the Swedish team finally caught up (17:13) and made the German side sweat. Sävehof powered ahead, reaching their biggest lead of six, but with the change of the goalkeeper and more space for Uladzislau Kulesh, Hannover fought back to 24:27. The sheer number of mistakes by Hannover prevented a more exciting finish, with the addition of goalkeeper Möller energising the crowd and even scoring the final goal of the game. Sävehof stood in the way of an all-German clash in the quarter-finals as they now look forward to the game against SG Flensburg-Handewitt.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

240402 Savehof Hannover 32
This was one of the biggest victories in the history of our club, so obviously we’re extremely proud. I'm extra proud that we kept calm against older and more experienced players and continued to run on the counter-attacks and to be offensive in our mindset.
Michael Appelgren
Head coach, IK Sävehof
240402 Savehof Hannover 40
Sävehof deserved to win this game, it was clear that they invested more than us into tonight’s performance. This proved to be our last game in Europe for this season, so we’re very disappointed because our goal was to qualify for the quarter-finals.
Christian Prokop
Head coach, TSV Hannover-Burgdorf

Füchse Berlin (GER) vs Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) 34:28 (18:11)

Füchse Berlin win 66:56 on aggregate.

Füchse secured their spot in the quarter-finals by defeating Kadetten Schaffhausen for the second consecutive season, this time with two dominant performances. The Foxes stormed to a 7:1 lead and led by Nils Lichtlein and Dejan Milosavljev in the first half, who contributed five goals and saved seven shots respectively, Berlin showed no mercy to their opponents. Although Schaffhausen never held the lead, they managed to narrow the gap to 27:30, with Odinn Thor Rikhardsson scoring his sixth of eight goals. With victory assured, Füchse gave playing time to nearly all their players and celebrated a six-goal triumph at home, setting up a quarter-final clash with HBC Nantes.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240402 EHF FUX SCHAFF00533
We laid the foundation for today's victory in the first half. In the first 15-20 minutes in particular, we defended superbly, pushed the pace and built up a comfortable lead. In the second half, thanks to the four-goal win in the first leg, we were sure that we wouldn't be able to lose any more. Of course, we are now super happy to have advanced to the next round.
Jaron Siewert
Head coach, Füchse Berlin
20240402 EHF FUX SCHAFF00453
Berlin has a great venue, a superb atmosphere. It was exciting to play here. Unfortunately, we didn't manage to set up our defence. That allowed the Foxes to score easy goals, especially in the first half, when they exploited all the gaps. They played with a lot of pace again, we knew that, but unfortunately we didn't manage to get it under control. We wanted to sell ourselves a little better in the second half and we managed to do that.
Hrvoje Hrvat
Head coach, Kadetten Schaffhausen

Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER) vs RK Nexe (CRO) 31:29 (16:16)

Rhein-Neckar Löwen win 55:48 on aggregate

After three years, the Lions have returned to the top eight teams of the EHF European League Men, halting Nexe's quest for a third consecutive quarter-final appearance. Similar to the first match, the German side displayed greater composure in the crucial moments. Despite leading by three, Löwen missed opportunities to widen the gap after David Späth's saves. However, a turning point arrived when Moreno Car replaced Dominik Kuzmanovic in goal for Nexe, making four consecutive saves to spark a 4-0 goal run, propelling Nexe into the lead. The match remained closely contested until the 45th minute when goalkeeper Joel Birlehm stole the spotlight. His performance spurred teammate Jannik Kohlbacher to a series of crucial goals, securing Löwen's second victory against Nexe. To advance to the EHF Finals, they must now overcome Sporting CP in the quarter-finals.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240401 Löwen Nexe Jubel Hinze 4123
It was very important to have a good start and go ahead in the game. We missed some chances after Nexe's goalkeeper-change and struggled for some minutes, but in the second half we re-established better control of the game. Joel Birlehm became an important factor, he brought a lot of fresh energy into our game and had some really important saves.
Sebastian Hinze
Head coach, Rhein-Neckar Löwen
20240401 Löwen Nexe Jubel Car 4088
We played much better than in the first game last week at home. Especially in the defence we showed a much better performance. Unfortunately we didn’t catch up with that in the offence, where we had two extremely bad phases. Löwen seized that and won as the better team.
Moreno Car
Goalkeeper, RK Nexe

Play-off round, leg 2 action

20240402 Bjerringbro Silkeborg Dinamo Bucuresti 11
Flemming Heiberg/Bjerringbro-Silkeborg
240402 Savehof Hannover 30
Karin Celander/IK Sävehof
240402 Savehof Hannover 51
Karin Celander/IK Sävehof
240402 Savehof Hannover 46
Karin Celander/IK Sävehof
240402 Savehof Hannover 42
Karin Celander/IK Sävehof
20240402 Bjerringbro Silkeborg Dinamo Bucuresti 34
Flemming Heiberg/Bjerringbro-Silkeborg
20240402 Bjerringbro Silkeborg Dinamo Bucuresti 31
Flemming Heiberg/Bjerringbro-Silkeborg
20240402 Bjerringbro Silkeborg Dinamo Bucuresti 22
Flemming Heiberg/Bjerringbro-Silkeborg
20240402 Bjerringbro Silkeborg Dinamo Bucuresti 29
Flemming Heiberg/Bjerringbro-Silkeborg
20240402 Bjerringbro Silkeborg Dinamo Bucuresti 3
Flemming Heiberg/Bjerringbro-Silkeborg
20240402 EHF FUX SCHAFF00869
Sylvia Goeres/Füchse Berlin
20240402 EHF FUX SCHAFF00831
Sylvia Goeres/Füchse Berlin
20240402 EHF FUX SCHAFF00327
Sylvia Goeres/Füchse Berlin
20240401 Löwen Nexe Bejag 4048
Max Krause/Rhein-Neckar Löwen
20240401 Löwen Nexe Jubel Reichmann 4111
Max Krause/Rhein-Neckar Löwen
20240401 Löwen Nexe Jubel Gislasson 4053
Max Krause/Rhein-Neckar Löwen
20240401 Löwen Nexe Jubel Kohlbacher 4117
Max Krause/Rhein-Neckar Löwen

Photos: Karin Celander (Sävehof), Flemming Heiberg (Bjerringbro-Silkeborg), Max Krause (Rhein-Neckar Löwen), Foto Laechler/ Sylvia Goeres (Füchse Berlin)

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

ER 9549 (1)
Previous Article Media accreditation opens for final club events

Latest news

More News