Officials confirmed for EHF Finals Women 2024

Türkiye's Pinar Ünlü Hatipoglu and Mehtap Simsek have been chosen to referee the final where one of the four teams, CS Gloria 2018 BN, H.C. Dunarea Braila, Storhamar Handball Elite or Neptunes Nantes, will be named champions.
The full list of officials for the two semi-finals, 3rd place and final match are as follows:
Saturday 11 May
Semi-final 1, 15:00 CEST
Referees: Marina Duplii / Olena Pobedrina - UKR
Delegates: Jutta Ehrmann-Wolf - GER (EHF Technical Refereeing Committee) and Janka Stasova - SVK (EHF Comptroller)
Semi-final 2, 18:00 CEST
Referees: Ana Vranes / Marlis Wenninger - AUT
Delegates: Carmen Manchado Lopez – ESP (EHF Methods Commission) and Ilona Tordai – HUN (EHF Court of Appeal)
Sunday, 12 May
3rd place match, 15:00 CEST
Referees: Gianna Stella Merisi / Andrea Alejandra Pepe – ITA
Final, 18:00 CEST
Referees: Pinar Ünlü Hatipoglu / Mehtap Simsek – TUR