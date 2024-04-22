C4 7603
EHF European League

Officials confirmed for EHF Finals Women 2024

22 April 2024, 15:00

The European Handball Federation has announced the list of referees and delegates that will be taking charge of the four matches at the EHF Finals Women in Graz, Austria, on 11/12 May 2024. .

Türkiye's Pinar Ünlü Hatipoglu and Mehtap Simsek have been chosen to referee the final where one of the four teams, CS Gloria 2018 BN, H.C. Dunarea Braila, Storhamar Handball Elite or Neptunes Nantes, will be named champions. 

The full list of officials for the two semi-finals, 3rd place and final match are as follows: 

Saturday 11 May
Semi-final 1, 15:00 CEST 
Referees: Marina Duplii / Olena Pobedrina - UKR
Delegates: Jutta Ehrmann-Wolf - GER (EHF Technical Refereeing Committee) and Janka Stasova - SVK (EHF Comptroller)

Semi-final 2, 18:00 CEST 
Referees: Ana Vranes / Marlis Wenninger - AUT
Delegates: Carmen Manchado Lopez – ESP (EHF Methods Commission) and Ilona Tordai – HUN (EHF Court of Appeal) 

Sunday, 12 May
3rd place match, 15:00 CEST 
Referees: Gianna Stella Merisi / Andrea Alejandra Pepe – ITA

Final, 18:00 CEST
Referees: Pinar Ünlü Hatipoglu / Mehtap Simsek – TUR

