Officials confirmed for EHF Finals Women 2024

Türkiye's Pinar Ünlü Hatipoglu and Mehtap Simsek have been chosen to referee the final where one of the four teams, CS Gloria 2018 BN, H.C. Dunarea Braila, Storhamar Handball Elite or Neptunes Nantes, will be named champions.

The full list of officials for the two semi-finals, 3rd place and final match are as follows:

Saturday 11 May

Semi-final 1, 15:00 CEST

Referees: Marina Duplii / Olena Pobedrina - UKR

Delegates: Jutta Ehrmann-Wolf - GER (EHF Technical Refereeing Committee) and Janka Stasova - SVK (EHF Comptroller)

Semi-final 2, 18:00 CEST

Referees: Ana Vranes / Marlis Wenninger - AUT

Delegates: Carmen Manchado Lopez – ESP (EHF Methods Commission) and Ilona Tordai – HUN (EHF Court of Appeal)

Sunday, 12 May

3rd place match, 15:00 CEST

Referees: Gianna Stella Merisi / Andrea Alejandra Pepe – ITA

Final, 18:00 CEST

Referees: Pinar Ünlü Hatipoglu / Mehtap Simsek – TUR