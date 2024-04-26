Jelena Zivkovic: “We showed we have quality and belong where we are”

Since arriving in Brăila in 2022, her third Romanian club, Zivkovic was eager to get back to the European challenge where she and her teammates belong. The EHF European League Women 2023/24 season marked the return of Brăila who missed the previous two European seasons and came a long way.

The Romanian side is currently the only club still in the race for the trophy that started the journey to the final tournament in the first qualification round.

“We started from the very beginning of this competition, it was very difficult to advance to the group stage. We beat Borussia 09 Dortmund, who were at the EHF Finals last season. By eliminating them, we showed we have quality and that we belong where we are. We had a tough group and a setback against THC at the start, but in the end, it didn't matter much as we won all the other games and showed what we are capable of,” says Zivkovic.

The Serbian international still has vivid memories from her three EHF Final Women participations and one special quarter-final where she eliminated Brăila with her former club Baia Mare. Brăila have never won a European medal in their club's history, let alone a European trophy, so having an opportunity to do so means a lot.

“I won bronze with Baia Mare and already the next season we had a chance to compete for a medal again, but unfortunately, we lost after a penalty shootout to Ikast. Now, both Brăila and I have another chance for a medal and honestly, I think we can do it. This team can do many amazing things. It will certainly be very difficult, all the teams that made it to the EHF Finals are great and we have to be maximally focused on our goal,” says the experienced Zivkovic.