Jelena Zivkovic: “We showed we have quality and belong where we are”

EHF / Danijela Vekić
26 April 2024, 13:00

Jelena Zivkovic is eyeing her third EHF Finals Women in four years but is still dreaming of lifting the trophy. Having won the bronze medal with CS Minaur Baia Mare in 2020/21 and finishing fourth in 2021/22, Zivkovic hopes to take a step further with her current club H. C. Dunarea Brăila.

Since arriving in Brăila in 2022, her third Romanian club, Zivkovic was eager to get back to the European challenge where she and her teammates belong. The EHF European League Women 2023/24 season marked the return of Brăila who missed the previous two European seasons and came a long way.

The Romanian side is currently the only club still in the race for the trophy that started the journey to the final tournament in the first qualification round.

“We started from the very beginning of this competition, it was very difficult to advance to the group stage. We beat Borussia 09 Dortmund, who were at the EHF Finals last season. By eliminating them, we showed we have quality and that we belong where we are. We had a tough group and a setback against THC at the start, but in the end, it didn't matter much as we won all the other games and showed what we are capable of,” says Zivkovic.

The Serbian international still has vivid memories from her three EHF Final Women participations and one special quarter-final where she eliminated Brăila with her former club Baia Mare. Brăila have never won a European medal in their club's history, let alone a European trophy, so having an opportunity to do so means a lot.

“I won bronze with Baia Mare and already the next season we had a chance to compete for a medal again, but unfortunately, we lost after a penalty shootout to Ikast. Now, both Brăila and I have another chance for a medal and honestly, I think we can do it. This team can do many amazing things. It will certainly be very difficult, all the teams that made it to the EHF Finals are great and we have to be maximally focused on our goal,” says the experienced Zivkovic.

After eliminating Valur and BV Borussia 09 Dortmund, Brăila topped group B with only one defeat in six matches. Adding good results in Romania and silver in the Romanian Cup, is a true team effort according to Zivkovic.

“I am very satisfied with the matches we have played so far this season. Unfortunately, we had a couple of bad results, but in the meantime, our play is only getting better. It all fits together nicely.  We haven't changed the team much since last year, so it's easier to play when you already know someone and understand each other on the field.”

To succeed at the EHF Finals in Graz played on 11/12 May in Raiffeisen Sportpark Graz, Brăila and Zivkovic will have to beat CS Gloria 2018 BN in an all-Romanian meeting in the semi-finals in Graz.

“Paying against Bistrica is always exciting because of a great rivalry. We played against them at the final tournament of the Romanian Cup where we won, and we have another encounter in the domestic league only a week before travelling to Graz.”

“So, we will have two good fights before meeting again in the semi-finals. We know each other very well and it will certainly be a very tense and exciting match,” says the right back, who has scored 22 times in the EHF European League Women, adding 16 assists.

HC Dunarea Brăila went through some small changes during the summer, but the biggest one was a change of the coach, happening just before they travelled to Iceland for the qualification round. Jan Leslie, the former coach of Aalborg, Rostov-Don, CSKA Moscow and Team Esbjerg replaced Costica Buceschi.

Yet, Brăila built a strong side with nine nationalities from three different continents represented in the squad with players such as the club's current top-scorer Katarina Jezic, Zivkovic's fellow Serbian Kristina Liscevic and Mireya González.

“Our team has a lot of excellent and very experienced players. Each player played or is playing for the national team and that's no small thing. Each of us likes a good challenge and fight, and we have something different that contributes a lot to the team.”

“When you have players with different qualities and you use that on the court, there is a very high possibility that you will always come out with a positive score at the end. I believe that our main strength is team spirit. We always look ahead and are always ready for a good fight,” adds Zivkovic.

With five more rounds to go in Romania and two exciting matches in Graz, there is not much on Zivkovic's mind other than to aim for more silverware.

“There is not much left until the end of the season. We won second place in the Romanian Cup, which was a great success. We have a few more league games coming up and we hope that we will manage to win a medal. And of course, the main thing is the EHF medal.”

“I sincerely hope that we will manage to win the gold and raise the trophy. This team deserves it after a lot of investment and sacrifice from everyone in the club,” concludes Zivkovic ahead of the EHF Finals Women 2024.

Photos © Pana Sorin

