Who needs what ahead of final qualifiers?

Group 1

Romania can breathe easily over the course of this week, as their four wins from four have secured their finals spot. Croatia currently occupy second place on four points, with a better head-to-head record and goal difference than Greece, who are third on four points. That could all change when Greece face Croatia in Kozani on Wednesday. However, a Croatia win will secure their place ahead of the final round.

Bosnia and Herzegovina sit fourth with no points, but could still finish third if they pull off surprise wins over Romania and Croatia and other results go their way.

Group 2

This group is the only one where no team has yet qualified. Germany sit top with six points, with Ukraine in second, also on six points but having played one more match. The two meet in Heidelberg on Thursday in what is a "home" match for Ukraine and the winner will secure their ticket to the EURO.

Israel and Slovakia also meet at the same venue on Thursday, where a win for Slovakia guarantees them at least third place, thus Israel must get at least a point to keep their hopes alive.

Group 3

The Netherlands gained maximum points from their first four matches and have booked their place.

Thanks to their win in Porto in October, Czechia sit second ahead of Portugal with both teams on four points. The two meet in the final round on Sunday in what is likely to be a winner-takes-all encounter, regardless of their round 5 results. Finland, on zero points, need to win both their matches and hope Portugal lose theirs to have a shot at finishing third.