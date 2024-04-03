Portugal

Who needs what ahead of final qualifiers?

By the evening of Sunday 7 April, we will know the full line-up of 24 teams which will be participating in the Women's EHF EURO 2024 in Austria, Hungary and Switzerland. Before then, there are two crucial rounds of qualifiers still to be played.

Ahead of the first throw-offs on Wednesday 3 April, here is a group-by-group breakdown of who has already qualified and what do all the other teams need to secure their places. The three host nations, plus reigning champions Norway, booked their spots automatically.

Group 1

Romania can breathe easily over the course of this week, as their four wins from four have secured their finals spot. Croatia currently occupy second place on four points, with a better head-to-head record and goal difference than Greece, who are third on four points. That could all change when Greece face Croatia in Kozani on Wednesday. However, a Croatia win will secure their place ahead of the final round.

Bosnia and Herzegovina sit fourth with no points, but could still finish third if they pull off surprise wins over Romania and Croatia and other results go their way.

Group 2

This group is the only one where no team has yet qualified. Germany sit top with six points, with Ukraine in second, also on six points but having played one more match. The two meet in Heidelberg on Thursday in what is a "home" match for Ukraine and the winner will secure their ticket to the EURO.

Israel and Slovakia also meet at the same venue on Thursday, where a win for Slovakia guarantees them at least third place, thus Israel must get at least a point to keep their hopes alive.

Group 3

The Netherlands gained maximum points from their first four matches and have booked their place. 

Thanks to their win in Porto in October, Czechia sit second ahead of Portugal with both teams on four points. The two meet in the final round on Sunday in what is likely to be a winner-takes-all encounter, regardless of their round 5 results. Finland, on zero points, need to win both their matches and hope Portugal lose theirs to have a shot at finishing third.

Group 4

Another group with one qualifier on maximum points, two teams on four, and one on zero, it is France who can already plan ahead for the final tournament.

Slovenia's 13-goal away win over Italy puts them firm favourites to qualify, too, with the Italians needing to overhaul that deficit in Ljubljana on Sunday, unless Latvia - who have lost all their matches by significant margins thus far - pull off a minor miracle and take at least a point off Slovenia on Thursday. 

Latvia are all but eliminated, needing two landslide wins, plus other results to go in their favour, just to have a hope of finishing third.

Group 5

Qualification has been a breeze for Spain, with two wins over North Macedonia and one each by huge margins against Lithuania and Azerbaijan, respectively.

North Macedonia sit second on four points, with Lithuania and Azerbaijan on two apiece having beaten each other. If North Macedonia beat Azerbaijan and Spain defeat Lithuania on Wednesday, then the Macedonians will qualify. Lithuania currently sit third, but will need at least one victory this week to be one of the four best third-placed teams.

Group 6

Montenegro are heading to the finals having sealed four wins from four thus far. Their neighbours Serbia will be hoping they do them a favour on Wednesday against Türkiye, before Serbia meet Bulgaria on Thursday.

That is because Türkiye sit second on five points, Serbia are in third on three. Only a surprise win for Bulgaria against the Serbians will prevent Serbia vs Türkiye on Sunday being a showdown for second place, after the two teams drew in Ankara in October. Winless Bulgaria must take maximum points from their two games to have a chance of qualifying.

Group 7

Four wins from four mean Sweden will be present in Austria, Hungary and Switzerland later this year. Sitting second and meeting the Swedes on Wednesday are the Faroe Islands, who will be looking to repeat the heroics of their men's side.

The Faroese lead Iceland on head-to-head record with the two meeting on Sunday in the final round. If the Faroe Islands lose to Sweden and Iceland beat Luxembourg in midweek, then a win of any kind will do for the Faroes. But should the Faroes beat Sweden, then Iceland must beat the Faroes by six goals. Like other teams on zero points, Luxembourg must win twice and hope for other results to go their way.

Group 8

The only three-team group has simple permutations ahead of the final fixtures. Denmark have won all four of their matches and have qualified, while Kosovo and Poland will play a double-header on Thursday and Sunday in a direct tussle for second place.

Photos © Peter Spark / PhotoReport.in, ROKOMETNA ZVEZA SLOVENIJE, Ekrem Ozsoy

