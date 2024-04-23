Löwen step closer to Hamburg with win over Sporting

In a high-flying start of the match, Löwen took full advantage of each and every mistake by Sporting's young and talented squad in the first half. However, even though it looked like the Portuguese club would leave Germany with a more substantial deficit ahead of the return leg, their burning desire and determination to close down the difference in the last three minutes of the second half proved crucial, as they scored quick and successive goals to leave Heidelberg with only a three-goal deficit. That result leaves the tie wide open ahead of the second leg in Lisbon next week.

QUARTER-FINALS, LEG 1

Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER) vs Sporting CP (POR) 32:29 (19:14)

the German club held an eight-goal lead (19:11) in the 26th minute, but Sporting's late resurgence helped them narrow down the difference to five ahead of the break

six different players scored at least a goal and didn't miss a single attempt in the opening 30 minutes for the home side

Löwen held a five-goal lead with only four minutes to go on the clock, but the hosts failed to score again until the final buzzer; with Juri Knorr sitting out a two-minute suspension, Sporting managed a late 3:0 run

Andrè Bergsholm Kristensen may have made only eight saves in the match, but Sporting's goalkeeper played a vital part in the final minutes of the match when his teammates narrowed down the hosts' advantage

right back Francisco Costa scored nine goals for Sporting and was his team's top scorer in the match

Sporting CP never gives up 💪 they always give a lot of show ✈️#ehfel #elm #allin pic.twitter.com/s0P0Ypc2Ou — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) April 23, 2024

David Späth and Niclas Kirkeløkke guide Löwen to victory

Rhein-Neckar Löwen's duo played a key role on both ends of the court as goalkeeper David Späth stopped Sporting's pacey attackers on 16 occasions, while Danish right back Niclas Kirkeløkke scored 10 goals and was the match's top scorer. Even though the Portuguese club tried to mount a full comeback in the second half, they were stopped by David's 38 save-rate percentage and by Niclas' stunning series of five goals between minutes 50 and 56. Löwen coach Sebastian Hinze can be content with his side's performance, but wll be especially proud with his young goalkeeper and experienced right back who secured the hosts the first-leg win.