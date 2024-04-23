20240423

Flensburg claim convincing away win against Sävehof

ER 2842 (1)
EHF / Danijela Vekić
23 April 2024, 20:45

SG Flensburg-Handewitt came a big step closer to the EHF Finals in Hamburg with a dominant 41:30 win in Partille as they cruised past IK Sävehof in the first leg of the EHF European League Men 2023/24 quarter-finals on Tuesday. The German team set up the tempo early in the game and built on their opponents' mistakes.

After having an easy campaign in the main round, where they won all four matches by a margin of 10 goals or more, Flensburg again lived up to their billing as one of the main title contenders. Sävehof, with by far the youngest squad of all quarter-final teams, lacked depth and will have to fuel up if they want to make an impact in the reverse fixture next week.

QUARTER-FINAL, LEG 1

IK Sävehof (SWE) vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) 30:41 (14:22) 

  • it took 15 minutes for Flensburg to get to a five-goal lead in a high-paced game which left defence forces on both sides helpless
  • crucial for the half-time score were the home team's 10 technical errors compared to Flensburg's two; consequently Sävehof were on 33 per cent attack efficiency and the German side boosted 63 per cent
  • Flensburg hit their first double-digit (27:17) lead in the 40th minute; Sävehof's lowest trail in the second half was by seven, 10 minutes before the buzzer, but their attack faltered
  • by the end of the game not much changed, as the home team grew to 38 per cent, Flensburg ended on 57 per cent attack efficiency
  • Flensburg's leading scorer in the EHF European League with 51 goals, Lasse Møller, added seven goals to his tally, while Óli Mittún and Emil Berlin were Sävehof's best individuals, each scoring six times

Perfect quartet for Flensburg's win

The German side had the upper hand throughout the match and their experience was the fulcrum for a convincing win. Yet, three names stood out: left wing Emil Jakobsen, left back Lasse Møller, and line player Johannes Golla, with the help of the fourth, maestro Jim Gottfridsson. The trio scored a total of 24 goals, almost 60 per cent of all Flensburg's goals. Gottfridsson not only helped with his six goals but he also added nine assists to his sheet, making a perfect day for numerous Flensburg fans that made the trip to Partille.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240423 ELM QF1 Sävehof Quote Flensburg
It was an amazing atmosphere in Partille tonight. We are very happy and satisfied with the first game here. It was quite obvious from the beginning that Jim (Gottfridsson) found solutions against Sävehof's defence, which over a long period of time now has performed on a high level. The individual quality of Lasse Möller was also important today.
Nicolej Krickau
Head coach, SG Flensburg-Handewitt
20240423 ELM QF1 Sävehof Quote Sävehof
It was a well deserved victory for Flensburg. Today, they showed us that playing against a world-class team that also was very concentrated, was something different to compete against. We are a young team from a smaller league, and even though we believed in ourselves, Flensburg played on a very high level and did smart things in their game.
Michael Apelgren
Head coach, IK Sävehof
20240423 ELM QF1 Sävehof Gallery 1
Karin Celander
20240423 ELM QF1 Sävehof Gallery 2
Karin Celander
20240423 ELM QF1 Sävehof Gallery 3
Karin Celander
20240423 ELM QF1 Sävehof Gallery 4
Karin Celander
20240423 ELM QF1 Sävehof Gallery 5
Karin Celander

Photos © 2024 Karin Celander

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

KLAHN 11.10.23 746145
Previous Article Dare to Rise: á Skipagøtu's remarkable impact in focus
20240423 ELM QF1 Dinamo Main
Next Article Dinamo settle for minimal lead over Skjern

Latest news

More News