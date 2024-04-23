Flensburg claim convincing away win against Sävehof
SG Flensburg-Handewitt came a big step closer to the EHF Finals in Hamburg with a dominant 41:30 win in Partille as they cruised past IK Sävehof in the first leg of the EHF European League Men 2023/24 quarter-finals on Tuesday. The German team set up the tempo early in the game and built on their opponents' mistakes.
It was an amazing atmosphere in Partille tonight. We are very happy and satisfied with the first game here. It was quite obvious from the beginning that Jim (Gottfridsson) found solutions against Sävehof's defence, which over a long period of time now has performed on a high level. The individual quality of Lasse Möller was also important today.
It was a well deserved victory for Flensburg. Today, they showed us that playing against a world-class team that also was very concentrated, was something different to compete against. We are a young team from a smaller league, and even though we believed in ourselves, Flensburg played on a very high level and did smart things in their game.