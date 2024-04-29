Eight teams are 60 minutes away from Hamburg
All the teams taking part in the EHF European League have been aiming for the EHF Finals, which are just around the corner. The eight remaining teams still have the chance to make it to Hamburg, with 60 minutes left to play.
Once the EHF Finals Men 2024 line-up is secured, the semi-finals will be set during the draw in Hamburg on 3 May, at 11:00 CEST.
We were under a lot of pressure in Bucharest from their fans and I hope that a sold out Skjern Bank Arena can give us the same support that Dinamo got in the first match. Our fans mean a lot to us and I hope they will carry us to a place in the EHF Finals. It will be an absolutely extraordinary achievement if we manage to qualify
They are a very good team and they showed that in the first leg, of course they will try to reach the EHF Finals, like we all do. We have a mission and we need to fight like never before. A game like a final and a chance to write history for Dinamo.
In the first game against a strong Flensburg side, we didn't manage to perform as we had hoped. Flensburg were very well-prepared for that game. Our focus on Tuesday is to enjoy the opportunity to play against a European top team in their arena, in order to add this experience to our young squad.
This group is ambitious. We are in the most important period of the season, we want to continue this adventure together, and win tomorrow. It’s going to be a tough game, and we need to be better than the first leg.
We've now had five tough games and didn't have the energy we usually have against Melsungen on Saturday. It was difficult to play against Melsungen and it just wasn't enough. Our full focus is now on Nantes. We played well at home and were five goals ahead at one point. We definitely have a chance of reaching the RHF Finals, but it will of course be a very tough game. Now we just have to win.
The first leg was a game of great intensity and a lot of fight between two great teams, who have the ambition of being in the EHF Finals. It was very important that we leave with a chance of resolving the tie in front of our fans and we did just that. Now, we're going to have to go in with a lot of intensity. We will have to score three more goals than our opponent and as such every detail will be important. We are prepared and confident.