Eight teams are 60 minutes away from Hamburg

All the teams taking part in the EHF European League have been aiming for the EHF Finals, which are just around the corner. The eight remaining teams still have the chance to make it to Hamburg, with 60 minutes left to play.

Once the EHF Finals Men 2024 line-up is secured, the semi-finals will be set during the draw in Hamburg on 3 May, at 11:00 CEST.

Thanks to their eleven-goals away win in Sävehof, Flensburg-Handewitt seem to be the closest to booking their ticket, but they still have to confirm the result at home.

The other three confrontations are still very much undecided, as Sporting and Skjern can hope to turn around their first leg losses at home. Everything still remains to be played between Nantes and Füchse, as both sides meet again in France on Tuesday night after drawing in Germany last week.

QUARTER-FINALS, LEG 2

Skjern Handbold (DEN) vs Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU)
Tuesday 30 April, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • the Romanian side won the first leg of the confrontation last week at home, 28:27
  • Lazar Kukic was decisive for Dinamo, scoring seven goals, including three in the last ten minutes
  • since the beginning of the season, Skjern only lost one home game in the EHF European League, against Sävehof in the main round (33:34)
  • on the other hand, Dinamo only lost two away games this season, in Berlin in the group matches (30:33) and in Lisbon against Sporting (33:35)
  • Dinamo’s Andrii Akimenko is the current best scorer of the competition with 80 goals, while Viktor Bergholt netted 62 for Skjern
  • while Dinamo did not have a game on their schedule last weekend, Skjern were defeated at GOG in the Danish league (28:31)

20240423 DINAMO Skjern Handbold S1 10
We were under a lot of pressure in Bucharest from their fans and I hope that a sold out Skjern Bank Arena can give us the same support that Dinamo got in the first match. Our fans mean a lot to us and I hope they will carry us to a place in the EHF Finals. It will be an absolutely extraordinary achievement if we manage to qualify
Emil Bergholt
Line player, Skjern Handbold
20240423 DINAMO Skjern Handbold S3 12
They are a very good team and they showed that in the first leg, of course they will try to reach the EHF Finals, like we all do. We have a mission and we need to fight like never before. A game like a final and a chance to write history for Dinamo.
Dan Racotea
Left back, Dinamo Bucuresti

SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs IK Sävehof (SWE)
Tuesday 30 April, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Flensburg came out victorious in the first leg last Tuesday in Sweden, 41:30
  • with nine goals, Emil Jakobsen was the best scorer of the game, while his teammate Johannes Golla netted eight times
  • Flensburg are undefeated on home court in the EHF European League this season, with five wins in just as many games
  • Sävehof have lost two away games this season already in the EHF European League: in Hannover in the play-offs (30:34) and at Nexe in the main round (28:29)
  • Sävehof’s Gustaf Wedberg is the competition’s third-best scorer, with 72 goals, while Lasse Møller netted 58 times for Flensburg
  • both teams won their domestic confrontations last Friday: Flensburg in Leipzig (35:32) and Sävehof in Kristianstad (31:26)

Michael Apelgren (1)
In the first game against a strong Flensburg side, we didn't manage to perform as we had hoped. Flensburg were very well-prepared for that game. Our focus on Tuesday is to enjoy the opportunity to play against a European top team in their arena, in order to add this experience to our young squad.
Michael Apelgren
Head coach, IK Sävehof

HBC Nantes (FRA) vs Füchse Berlin (GER)
Tuesday 30 April, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • both teams drew in Berlin last Tuesday in the first leg, 33:33
  • if Nantes’ Aymeric Minne scored ten goals, Tim Freihöfer was key for Berlin, scoring the equalizer on the buzzer
  • Nantes are undefeated on home court in the EHF European League this season, with five wins in just as many games
  • Berlin have won all but one away game in the competition this season, their only loss being in Lisbon against Sporting in the main round (28:32)
  • Mathias Gidsel has netted 65 goals for Berlin in the EHF European League this season, while Aymeric Minne has netted 57 for Nantes
  • while Nantes defeated Limoges in the French league on Friday (33:28), Berlin lost in Melsungen in the Bundesliga on Saturday (28:30)

Gregory Cojean
This group is ambitious. We are in the most important period of the season, we want to continue this adventure together, and win tomorrow. It’s going to be a tough game, and we need to be better than the first leg.
Gregory Cojean
Head coach, HBC Nantes
Jerry Tollbring
We've now had five tough games and didn't have the energy we usually have against Melsungen on Saturday. It was difficult to play against Melsungen and it just wasn't enough. Our full focus is now on Nantes. We played well at home and were five goals ahead at one point. We definitely have a chance of reaching the RHF Finals, but it will of course be a very tough game. Now we just have to win.
Jerry Tollbring
Left wing, Füchse Berlin

Sporting CP (POR) vs Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER)
Tuesday 30 April, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Rhein-Neckar Löwen won the first game of the confrontation at home last Tuesday, 32:29
  • while Niclas Kirkelokke netted ten goals for the German team, their goalkeeper David Späth was also a key player, with 16 saves
  • Rhein-Neckar suffered two away defeats in the EHF European League this season already: in Zabrze in the main round (26:29) and in Nantes in the group matches (25:32)
  • Sporting have won all five games they played on home court in the competition this season
  • Rhein-Neckar have two players featuring in the top 5 scorers of the competition: Niclas Kirkeløkke (75 goals) and Juri Knorr (67), while Francisco Costa has netted 62 times for Sporting
  • Sporting did not manage to take the points in Porto last weekend (35:37) in the Portuguese league, while Rhein-Neckar Löwen had no game on their schedule

Ricardo Costa (1)
The first leg was a game of great intensity and a lot of fight between two great teams, who have the ambition of being in the EHF Finals. It was very important that we leave with a chance of resolving the tie in front of our fans and we did just that. Now, we're going to have to go in with a lot of intensity. We will have to score three more goals than our opponent and as such every detail will be important. We are prepared and confident.
Ricardo Costa
Head coach, Sporting CP

Photo © Foto Laechler

IMG 9908
