Excitement is building as the race for the EHF European League Women 2024 trophy is heating up. CS Gloria 2018 BN, H.C. Dunarea Braila, Storhamar Handball Elite and Neptunes Nantes will fight for the title in Raiffeisen Sportpark Graz, Austria.

As of Tuesday 23 April, day tickets are available for the EHF Finals Women 2024. This ticket offer, shortly released before the final weekend, shall serve as an additional incentive for locals and Austrian handball fans to join our event for at least one day.

There are two ticket categories available for purchase and fans can choose their seats for the semi-finals or finals day for €38 or €45. Fans who are interested to join the event can buy their tickets here.

Main photo © Uros Hocevar / kolektiff