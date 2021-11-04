Scandinavian focus in upcoming MOTWs

The calendar year 2021 offers us four more rounds of what is arguably the most exciting group phase in EHF Champions League history and the remaining Match of the Week clashes are fascinating pairings.

Elverum have surprised everyone this season as their exciting brand of handball has seen them pick up eight points and sit in joint-third place in group A. They welcome 2018 champions Montpellier in round 7, themselves a positive surprise in top spot, with the match taking place on 17 November.

We stay in Scandinavia a week later for a clash between two teams that experienced two extremes at the EHF FINAL4 in the past season as 2020 champions Kiel travel to Denmark to face 2021 runners-up Aalborg.

PSG and Kielce were engaged in a thrilling contest in Poland last week and will go at it again in round 9, with the French champions aiming to make full use of home advantage and avenge their 38:33 loss to put themselves back in contention in group B.

It is back to group A again for the final Match of the Week of 2021 as Pick-Szeged and Kiel lock horns again with neutrals hoping for a repeat of their 32:32 draw in October’s reverse fixture.

All MOTW games will be live on EHFTV with English language commentary alongside extensive coverage across all EHF Champions League social media channels as well as the live blog on eurohandball.com.

Match of the Week rounds 7 to 10

Round 7 – Elverum Handball vs Montpellier HB

17 November 2021 at 18:45 CET

Round 8 - Aalborg Håndbold vs THW Kiel

24 November 2021 at 18:45 CET

Round 9 – Paris Saint-Germain Handball vs Lomza Vive Kielce

2 December 2021 at 20:45 CET

Round 10 – Pick-Szeged vs THW Kiel

9 December 2021 at 20:45 CET