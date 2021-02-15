Seven conclusions after an unprecedented group phase

There was drama, a huge number of amazing comebacks, unexpected results and collapse of favourites in the 102 games played this season in the group phase of the DELO EHF Champions League.

With all teams progressing to the play-offs, we pinpoint the best of the best, highlight some superb performances and also look at the future of the competition in a wrap-up of the first stage.

The DELO EHF Champions League takes a break for three weeks, but the round of 16 will be more interesting than ever, with four exciting double headers that will decide the best eight teams in Europe this season.

Group winners Györ and Rostov-Don look to be favourites against SG BBM Bietigheim and Podravka Vegeta, as do Metz Handball and CSKA, who will face Dortmund and RK Krim Mercator, respectively.

The play-offs also feature a 100 per cent Romanian clash between CSM Bucuresti and SCM Ramnicu Valcea. An all-Scandinavian pairing pits Vipers Kristiansand against Odense Handbold, as another Danish side, Team Esbjerg, face Brest Bretagne Handball.

A history-laden clash between FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria and Buducnost finishes off the play-offs card.