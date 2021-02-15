Update on EHF EURO 2024 qualification phase 1

Based on recent developments for travel from Great Britain to Georgia, the EHF have postoned the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 qualification phase 1 tournament in Georgia to 30 April to 2 May.

The teams participating in this phase 1 tournament, originally scheduled for 12 to 14 March 2021, are Georgia, Cyprus, Bulgaria and Great Britain.

The decision has been made based on recently revised travel restrictions into Georgia – mainly that arrivals from Great Britain are required to quarantine for 12 days, which is an impractical expectation of the Great Britain team.

The EHF have also asked the Georgian Handball Federation to confirm if they are still interested in organising the tournament during the new period.