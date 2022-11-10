Seven talking points after the preliminary round

These are the personal talking points of EHF journalist Courtney Gahan, who has been based in Celje for the preliminary round and will be covering the remaining of the EHF EURO from Ljubljana.

Co-hosts rise to the occasion

It was great to see the co-hosts enjoy the preliminary rounds on their home courts so much — and they all took advantage of the situation to essentially reach the highest level that could be hoped for considering the teams’ three differing CVs.

Montenegro had outstanding performances on the home court and carried the maximum points to the main round. Slovenia reached the main round for the first time since 2004 and brought two points with them to boot. North Macedonia, who had not played an EHF EURO for 10 years and last reached the main round in 2008, had some tough challenges against Olympic champions France, 2019 world champions the Netherlands and EHF EURO 2018 semi-finalists Romania, but put on a solid show on their return to the event.

It was an emotional evening as the curtain closed on Montenegro's role in the EHF EURO 2022, with the competition now continuing in Skopje and Ljubljana. I've long enjoyed seeing the level of passion in the Montenegro team, which they know how to use so well to win matches, and they did a superb job feeding off the energy in Moraca. I'm sure they won the hearts of every handball fan — they certainly won mine even more than they already had.

3️⃣ matches, 3️⃣ wins for Montenegro 🇲🇪 while Poland 🇵🇱 have to rely on the result of 🇩🇪🇪🇸



For her last match for 🇲🇪 in Podgorica, Jovanka Radicevic is the @grundfos POTM 👸 𝑹𝑬𝑺𝑷𝑬𝑪𝑻 👑 #playwithheart | #ehfeuro2022 | @rukometnisavez pic.twitter.com/0uTuSsEmhp — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) November 9, 2022

Individual cap and goal records

After the Women's EHF EURO 2022 preliminary round, we have a new record holder for most matches played — now Norway goalkeeper Katrine Lunde, with 55 games at the event. Another goalkeeper became the new leader in Denmark’s all-time caps record at the EHF EURO: Denmark’s Sandra Toft.

In the co-hosts Slovenia’s camp, captain Ana Gros became the new all-time top scorer at the EHF EURO for her side, with 83 goals now. Gros is also inching her way up the list of all-time caps for Slovenia at the EURO and will take first place so long as she plays all main round matches.

What a pleasure to see these three legends of their national teams reach these milestones! And I was lucky enough to have both Gros and Toft in 'my' group in Celje, so witnessed the history first-hand. Now, I look forward to seeing Lunde in action as well, as all of us move on to the group I matches in Ljubljana.