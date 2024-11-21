Seven young players to watch at the EHF EURO 2024
The Women’s EHF EURO 2024 will provide the chance for every player in the 24 sides to make their mark, including the young stars who want to cement their places in their respective national teams.
And for the first time at an EHF EURO, the All-star Team will include a best young player award, with both the entire team as well as the individual award presented by Lidl.
Fans will be able to vote for their favourite in this category along with the seven playing positions and best defender. The additional best young player position in the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 All-star Team is designated for an athlete aged 21 or under.