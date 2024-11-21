Seven young players to watch at the EHF EURO 2024

So, who can we expect to stand out in this age group? With the EHF’s Respect Your Talent programme up and running since 2019, many of the players who will be eligible for the EHF EURO 2024 best young player award have been on the radar for some time in an even more prominent way than their predecessors.

Here, we take a look at the players expected to have an important role for their sides at the EHF EURO 2024. Although the majority of the young players now starring for their national teams have come through the RYT programme, and this list has focused on those players as a natural consequence of their standout achievements, being a RYT player is not a prerequisite for the All-star Team award at the EHF EURO 2024.

Petra Simon — Hungary

The winner of the EHF Excellence Awards 2024 Young Player of the Season title is a natural inclusion on the list of players to watch at the EHF EURO 2024. The 20-year-old has a huge year behind her, being named MVP and All-star Team centre back of the W19 EHF EURO 2023, then going on to make her major tournament debut at the 2023 World Championship and playing her first Olympic Games.

Simon had a significant impact for Hungary at Paris 2024, perhaps most notably in a one-goal win over Brazil secured in the last seconds, where she netted five of the last nine shots, including the match winner.

Outside the national team, Simon is now into her second season in the EHF Champions League, after scoring 39 goals on debut in 2023/24, with FTC.

Simon has been part of the RYT programme since 2021.