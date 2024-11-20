Perfect debut for two new coaches, Sporting defeat PSG

In the first two matches after the three-week break for the Machineseeker EHF Champions League, two new coaches had a perfect debut. Velimir Petkovic steered HC Zagreb to their first ever win against SC Magdeburg (22:18), while Simon Dahl was happy with Aalborg Håndbold’s victorious comeback in a tight thriller against Kolstad Håndbold (30:28).

Later on, Sporting CP handed a sensational 39:28 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain after an equal first half, putting them ahead of Dinamo Bucuresti for now with 11 points. Meanwhile HC Eurofarm Pelister and Fredericia Håndbold Klub shared the points in another thriller, decided only by the very last shot of the match. The one-point gap between the sixth and the seventh teams remains.