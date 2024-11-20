Perfect debut for two new coaches, Sporting defeat PSG

Perfect debut for two new coaches, Sporting defeat PSG

MAL7445 V
EHF / Björn Pazen
20 November 2024, 22:45

In the first two matches after the three-week break for the Machineseeker EHF Champions League, two new coaches had a perfect debut. Velimir Petkovic steered HC Zagreb to their first ever win against SC Magdeburg (22:18), while Simon Dahl was happy with Aalborg Håndbold’s victorious comeback in a tight thriller against Kolstad Håndbold (30:28).

Later on, Sporting CP handed a sensational 39:28 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain after an equal first half, putting them ahead of Dinamo Bucuresti for now with 11 points. Meanwhile HC Eurofarm Pelister and Fredericia Håndbold Klub shared the points in another thriller, decided only by the very last shot of the match. The one-point gap between the sixth and the seventh teams remains.

  • Zagreb are back on track after their second victory, now being only one point below Magdeburg in the table; SCM took only one win in the last six matches
  • Zagreb’s match winner was goalkeeper Matej Mandic with 20 saves, delivering Magdeburg their lowest-ever Champions League score of 18 goals
  • like Zagreb, Aalborg took revenge for the defeat in the first duel against Kolstad; in doing so, they pass OTP Bank-PICK Szeged in the table for now
  • Magnus Søndenå (Kolstad) and Buster Juul (Aalborg) were top scorers of this derby, netting seven times each
  • 15 goals by Martim and Francisco Costa, and 17 saves by goalkeeper Andrè Kristensen, paved the way for Sporting’s unexpected clear win against Paris
  • after losing the first duel at home against Eurofarm Pelister 23:25, Fredericia took the first draw in their EHF Champions League history, 29:29 in Bitola

GROUP A

HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) vs Fredericia Håndbold Klub (DEN) 29:29 (13:16)

As in the first match in Denmark, Fredericia were ahead by three goals at the break – 12:9 then, 16:13 now. They almost lost again, but eventually took a deserved away point. Again, both sides defended well, but had problems in attack. In contrast to the match three weeks ago, when he made 16 saves, the hosts’ goalkeeper Nikola Mitrevski was not performing and was replaced by Filip Ivic after zero saves from nine shots – although Mitrevski later saved two crucial shots in the last minutes. Bitola’s comeback started straight after the break, led by regular top scorers Filip Kuzmanovski and Bogdan Radivojevic. When the hosts levelled the result at 22:22 for the first time, six of those nine goals had been scored by the experienced duo. Fredericia kept battling to the end, and although Eurofarm Pelister had a chance to win the game the hosts missed the last two shots. The top scorers were Radivojevic and Fredericia’s Anders Martinusen with seven goals each.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20241120 Pelister Fredericia Alonso Quote
Maybe the first part wasn't the best, but we come back with the help of the audience. We had a lot of chances to win the match. In the end I think if you don't take your chances you don't deserve to win, so the point is good. For me as a coach, it's good because we have a lot of things for improvement.
Raul Alonso
Head coach, HC Eurofarm Pelister
20241120 Pelister Fredericia Andersen Quote
This was a different game than the previous one. We weren't that bad defensively in Odense, but we struggled in attack and made a lot of mistakes. Here we changed the approach and the way of playing a bit, so I think that the result was quite realistic.
Mads Kjeldgaard Andersen
Left back, Fredericia Håndbold Klub

Sporting CP (POR) vs Paris Saint-Germain Handball (FRA) 39:28 (16:15)

In round 2, PSG suffered the second biggest defeat in their EHF Champions League history with a 28:41 loss to Veszprém, but have won every game since – until Wednesday night in Lisbon. The hosts overran a lacklustre Paris in the second half, steered by the Costa brothers Martim, top scorer with nine goals, and Francisco, who netted six times. Backed by Gautier Loredon, the visitors started well and led 10:7, before Sporting took the upper hand from the 23rd minute on to take a small lead to the locker rooms. With the Costa brothers, who had combined for six goals before the break, on fire right from the start of the second half, the Portuguese champions pulled ahead to 24:18, putting Paris under big pressure. Sporting’s Norwegian goalkeeper Andrè Kristensen capped off an excellent night when he scored into the empty net for a 36:26 lead, and Sporting cruised to their first-ever victory over Paris while maintaining a clean record at home.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20241120 Sporting PSG Thorkelsson Quote
It was incredible, with an amazing support. We lost the last two games so it’s important to bounce back like this, get again close to the top because we want to fight for the top two places.
Orri Freyr Þorkelsson
Left wing, Sporting CP
20241120 Sporting PSG Baijens Quote
I think we did a good first half, we tried to do the seven-against-six, but in the second half we missed too many chances and without the goalkeeper we conceded easy goals. Sporting CP played with a lot of tempo and I think it was the key of the game.
Dani Baijens
Centre back, Paris Saint-Germain Handball
20241120 Pelister Fredericia 3
Aleksandar Kotevski
20241120 Pelister Fredericia 1
Aleksandar Kotevski
20241120 Pelister Fredericia 2
Aleksandar Kotevski
20241120 Pelister Fredericia 4
Aleksandar Kotevski
20241120 Sporting PSG 3
João Morais
20241120 Sporting PSG 2
João Morais
20241120 Sporting PSG 1
João Morais
20241120 Sporting PSG 5
João Morais
20241120 Sporting PSG 4
João Morais

GROUP B

HC Zagreb (CRO) vs SC Magdeburg (GER) 22:18 (11:7)

What an international debut for new HC Zagreb coach Velimir Petkovic, who coached his first ever EHF Champions League match at the age of 68 after replacing Andrija Nikolic just two weeks ago. For the first time in history, Zagreb managed to take points against the 2023 champions, only three weeks after the 24:36 defeat in their first meeting this season. Magdeburg were shocked by Zagreb’s 6:1 start while Matej Mandic played another outstanding match in goal; his saves were crucial for the 11:7 lead at the break. Even after Zagreb lost both line players and defence specialists Patryk Walczak and Roko Trivkovic to red cards in the 41st and 45th minutes, they stayed ahead. The top scorer was Luka Lovre Klarica with seven goals, bringing his season total to 42 strikes.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20241120 Zagreb Magdeburg Petkovic Quote
We were aware that we are going to a battle, and that in a battle anyone can come out as a winner. We looked really good on the defensive side of the court with Patryk Walczak and Jakov Gojun which helped us build confidence and eventually the lead as well in the first. We also managed to spread out their defense with Ihar Bialiauski and Luka Lovre Klarica which was our plan from the very first minute, while at the same time scoring many counter-attack goals and eventually taking a big win that's hopefully going to be a cornerstone and a turning point for us.
Velimir Petkovic
Head coach, HC Zagreb
20241120 Zagreb Magdeburg Wiegert Quote
From the very first minute we were not on the right level when it comes to intensity and tempo. Of course Mandic had an incredible game here today, but again I have to say this one is on us and the way we entered the game. Later on in the second we failed to get back into it, and I have to be honest and say Zagreb deserved this win way more than we did.
Bennet Wiegert
Head coach, SC Magdeburg

Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) vs Kolstad Håndbold (NOR) 30:28 (13:14)

Another coaching debut and another win, but in a very different game. In the first EHF Champions League match after the short era of Maik Machulla, his successor Simon Dahl took two points after a true thriller. 21-year-old Marinus Munk made Aalborg happy, netting the winners’ strike right before the final buzzer. Kolstad had led 28:27, but then Munk and Buster Juul scored the last three goals of the match, which was tight from the start until the finish with no more than a two-goal gap between the  Scandinavian rivals. Kolstad turned a 2:4 deficit into a 6:4 lead, but were never able to extend that further. Kolstad led until the 48th minute, when Juul put Aalborg ahead at 24:23, and the hosts then had more luck in the closing minutes as Kolstad missed five out of their final eight shots. Aalborg’s finishing 4:1 run was enough to secure victory.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20241120 Aalborg Kolstad Dahl Quote
A good one tonight, nice to win and now it’s one victory for each. We were maybe also a bit lucky I think, but I’m really happy about the victory and the way the boys kept on fighting.
Simon Dahl
Head coach, Aalborg Håndbold
20241120 Aalborg Kolstad Gullerud Quote
We had a tight game and it is always tough to play the away games in the Champions League and in Aalborg. Obviously even though we came out with a win at home we knew it would be a tough game that went a lot back and forth and a game of margins where we were not able to stop them in the last minutes.
Magnus Gullerud
Line player, Kolstad Håndbold
20241120 Aalborg Kolstad 2
Henrik Hansen
20241120 Aalborg Kolstad 3
Henrik Hansen
20241120 Aalborg Kolstad 4
Henrik Hansen
20241120 Aalborg Kolstad 5
Henrik Hansen
20241120 Aalborg Kolstad 6
Henrik Hansen
20241120 Aalborg Kolstad 1
Henrik Hansen
20241120 Zagreb Magdeburg 5
PIXSELL
20241120 Zagreb Magdeburg 4
PIXSELL
20241120 Zagreb Magdeburg 3
PIXSELL
20241120 Zagreb Magdeburg 1
PIXSELL

Photos © João Morais, Henrik Hansen, PIXSELL, Aleksandar Kotevski

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Nor Hun W Photo Uros Hocevar Kolektiffimages UH12786
Previous Article Humans of beach handball: Emese Toth
20241121 WEURO Young Players Simon
Next Article Seven young players to watch at the EHF EURO 2024

Latest news

More News