Seven young players who can make their mark

More recently, Henny Reistad, Pauletta Foppa and Katrin Klujber lit up the competition, helping their teams secure good results in the European premium competition.

Ahead of the new season, here are some of the up-and-coming stars who will shine in the Champions League this year.

Charlotte Cholevová

Last season, Czech left back Markéta Jerábková was named the MVP of the EHF FINAL4 after lifting Vipers Kristiansand to the trophy. A player who is following in her footsteps is DHK Banik Most’s Charlotte Cholevová, the second goal scorer at the W19 EHF EURO 2021 with 55 goals, and the top scorer at the 2022 IHF Women’s Junior World Championship, where she scored 62 times.

Cholevová is both a strong shooter and a player with a great handball IQ, being able to be slotted in each of the three back positions of the court. Efficient on penalties, Cholevová can prove an instant hit for DHK Banik Most – and follow in the footsteps of alumna Jerábková, who also started out at the Czech side.

Sarah Bouktit

This will be the third consecutive season in the EHF Champions League Women for Bouktit, a strong line player both in attack and in defence for Metz Handball. Bouktit has already proven her worth for the French champions last season, scoring 46 goals and helping Metz return to the EHF FINAL4.

A good defender and getting more and more difficult to stop in attack by the defences she faces, Bouktit was integral to France women’s junior team, which finished 13th at the 2022 IHF Women’s Junior World Championship, and was just short of making the top eight. Bouktit scored 31 goals in the competition, being France’s top scorer.

Nadja Kadovic

Montenegro have a long tradition of creating excellent wings – Jovanka Radicevic, Majda Mehmedovic and Maja Savic being just a few examples. WHC Buducnost BEMAX’s Nadja Kadovic might just be next.

Kadovic is just 19 years old and despite being tall for a wing at 180cm, she has good speed, is excellent on fast breaks and has a very safe pair of hands, even in the toughest of conditions.

Kadovic had a strong outing at the 2022 IHF Women’s Junior World Championship, finishing fourth in the top goal scorer standings, with 50 goals from 65 shots. That outstanding 77 per cent shot efficiency was the best of the top nine scorers in the competition. She has already scored eight goals in the past two seasons of the Champions League, and her experience will undoubtedly help her in the current season.