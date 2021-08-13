EHF Flags 05 Photo Uros Hocevar Ehf
Seventh EHF Legal Bodies Journal released

13 August 2021, 10:00

The seventh issue of the EHF Legal Bodies Journal has now been released providing a review of decisions reached by the EHF’s Legal Bodies in selected cases during the particular and tumultuous 2020/21 season.

The Journal contains an introduction by the chairpersons of the first and second instance legal commissions, statistics on cases dealt with this season as well as a selection of the decisions issued by the EHF Court of Handball and the EHF Court of Appeal.

The version of the journal is available below and the previous ones can be found here.

EHF Legal Bodies Journal #7

Legal Bodies Journal Issue 7 2.4 MB
