Siófok KTC appeal of international transfer certificate rejected

21 March 2022, 13:00

The EHF Court of Appeal rejected the appeal filed by the Hungarian club Siófok KTC against the administrative decision issued by the European Handball Federation concerning Tamara Horacek.

According to the Hungarian club, Horacek still had a valid contract with them therefore the issuance of the international transfer certificate serving the basis of the transfer of the French player to Metz Handball should not be valid.

Based on the prevailing sporting and individual interests of the player, the EHF Court of Appeal rejected the appeal and upheld the decision of the EHF administrative body.

