Six names who can make a splash at M20 EHF EURO 2022

Antonio Martinez Llamazares (Spain)

Wings do not always grab the limelight, but Spain’s tradition of putting superb talents in that position is just too hard to overlook – especially when taking into account how important Aleix Gómez was for Barça in their last two wins in the EHF FINAL4 in Cologne.

While 19-year-old right wing Antonio Martinez Llamazares is still developing, his scoring prowess, displayed for the national team in the recent friendly matches and in the Spanish domestic league can be crucial in this competition.

If Spain want to become only the third team in history after Germany and Denmark with three gold medals at the M20 EHF EURO, they will surely need something special from Martinez Llamazares.

Renars Uscins (Germany)

One year ago, Renars Uscins was selected at the All-star right back at the M19 EHF EURO 2021. He was Germany’s top scorer, with 44 goals, leading his team to gold. He was nothing short of superb, but will that form continue into the M20 EHF EURO 2022?

Despite not boasting the experience of other players, as he only played 24 games in the German Bundesliga in his career, Uscins has an innate talent, inherited from his father, Armands, who was also a player and now works as a coach.

Named the captain of the side travelling to Portugal, Uscins recovered from injury just in time to join his team in the friendly tournament played in Switzerland, the Airport Trophy, where the right back scored five goals against the hosts, France and Spain.