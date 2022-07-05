Next generation under spotlight with increased YAC coverage

The competition will be broadcast in 15 territories across Europe – this is more than ever before for any Younger Age Category (YAC) tournament – with worldwide coverage guaranteed through EHFTV.

The European Handball Federation’s OTT platform streams every match live, not only from the upcoming M20 EHF EURO but also from the Men’s 18 EHF EURO which is played from 4 to 14 August in Montenegro.

Other tournaments will also be live on EHFTV, including the Women’s 16 European Open currently underway in Gothenburg (4-8 July) and M20 EHF Championship in Bulgaria (2-10 July). In total, EHFTV will feature 299 matches from eight tournaments.

“We want to add significant importance to the Younger Age Category events, starting with the Men’s 20 EHF EURO in Portugal where we will already have some established players showcasing their talent,” said EHF Secretary General Martin Hausleitner.

“Their talent should not just be visible to the fans in the arenas but also around Europe and that is why the EHF has committed to produce more content than ever before from a YAC event and has opted for a full TV production which gave the event the highest exposure ever with six broadcasters covering 15 territories.”

Highlights clips and photos will be shared with national federations, enabling them to showcase their young talents to a wider audience.

As the M20 EHF EURO gets underway, the EHF will also host a summer live blog on eurohandball.com, keeping fans up to date with everything going on across all the competitions taking place.

Broadcasters for M20 EHF EURO 2022

Denmark – Viaplay

Estonia – Viaplay

Faroe Islands - KvF

Finland – Viaplay

France - L’Equipe

Hungary –Sport TV

Iceland – Viaplay

Italy – Eleven Sports

Latvia – Viaplay

Lithuania – Viaplay

Netherlands – Viaplay

Norway – Viaplay

Poland – Viaplay

Portugal – Canal 11

Sweden – Viaplay/Viasport 2

Worldwide – EHFTV (geo-blocking may apply)

Respect Your Talent project continues

In 2019, the EHF started the Respect Your Talent project that promotes the holistic development of talented players’ careers, on and off the handball court. In the programme’s pioneering approach, the world’s best handball players supported by leading field experts inspire and instruct young athletes covering topics such as dual career, anti-doping, mental performance, media or sports law.

The project continues with 2022 YAC events with the RYT activity days supported by the project’s ambassadors including Ivano Balic (CRO), Victor Tomas (ESP), Stefan Lövgren (SWE), Olafur Stefansson (ISL) and Carlos Prieto (ESP).