Sixth EHF Legal Bodies Journal published

The sixth edition of the EHF Legal Bodies Journal has been published and is now available to read in full.

The journal details the leading cases from the 2019/20 season, and includes further information regarding cases from the EHF Court of Handball and EHF Court of Appeal.

The publication aims at increasing the awareness and understanding of the EHF legal system for all handball stakeholders. The journal’s goal is to also aid the development of legal certainty, providing a modern way of solving handball litigation.

In his foreword, Panos Antoniou, President of the EHF Court of Handball, expresses his gratitude to the European and world handball family for their patience and composure in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Antoniou also dedicated the edition to Henk Lenaerts, the Vice President of the Court of Handball, following the Dutchman’s sudden passing in January this year.

