Slovenia and Croatia qualify; Faroe Islands shock Netherlands
The Men's EHF EURO 2026 qualifiers are becoming more and more thrilling. After four rounds, only three teams have booked their tickets and three more are separated from clinching their berth by only one point.
When we changed players in the national team, we were aware of what awaited us. I believed that we could succeed, but no one expected two such results. The boys were really focused all week. I can only congratulate the boys. With this cycle, we gained depth in our team. We are looking forward to it. We are also extremely happy with the completely full hall. We had a really beautiful handball holiday in Koper.
We had the opportunity to win the match, but in the last 15 minutes we missed too many shots. That’s why we could not win. We have two more games to secure our qualification for the EURO, but we lead the group and we have a good head-to-head balance against Montenegro.
We had a bad half in defence, then a good half in defence, and we were five goals down, but we fought until the end. I think the draw is fair, regarding the whole match. It is a big point for us, and very important for the qualification.
We have seen two totally differente half times. We had a very aggressive defence, and I'm very happy about the outcome. In the second half I changed many things — I'm not so happy but for me it's important to bring more players and give them the chance to play and be part of the team. We are changing our mindset and we are ready for our next steps.
I am full of emotions and really happy. We showed our great performance once again and I am really happy and proud of my team, especially because of the three great players [Domagoj] Duvnjak, [Igor] Karacic and [Ivan] Pesic who will retire from the national team.
After Wednesday's defeat, we could take revenge today and that is exactly what we did. We started well and played more aggressively than on Wednesday. We didn't concede any easy goals and could count on an excellent goalkeeper. We were ahead for the entire first half. At half-time, we told the players to keep it up and in the end, they succeeded. We are very pleased with this victory.
It was a great fight against very talented players. They did a really good job and put us under pressure the whole game. We made a lot of changes today, but we were not good enough today to beat them.
Compared to the first game, we changed our defence system by 70 per cent. Also, the goalkeeper helped us a lot today. And the goalkeeper was helped by the defence, which forced the opponents to shoot from uncomfortable positions.
Today we took another step towards the EURO. The task is not cancelled: I want to reach the EURO from first or second place.
An extremely complicated match. I am very happy that we managed to get our revenge. I think we played a good game and that we were above them on all levels. I want to thank the audience, who were present in large numbers. I am very happy that we were able to get the first victory in this group.