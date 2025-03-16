Slovenia and Croatia qualify; Faroe Islands shock Netherlands

After Iceland on Saturday, Slovenia and Croatia qualified for the final tournament in Denmark, Sweden and Norway on Sunday. Portugal and Hungary remained unbeaten, as did Germany the day before. In groups 3 and 6, all four teams are still in the race for the remaining tickets.

in group 1, Lithuania consolidated second position thanks to their win against Estonia and North Macedonia’s defeat in Slovenia

like in round 3, Finland beat Slovakia by the smallest possible margin, while the other group 2 encounter saw Hungary let a potential win against Montenegro slip, with both team’s goalkeepers imprinting the final stages in a thrilling draw

Teimuraz Orjonikidze steered Georgia to their second win against Bosnia and Herzegovina in group 3’s sole match of the day

in group 4, Italy scored 23 goals in 30 minutes against Latvia to take a big win and the lead on the table, while Spain took revenge against Serbia, but had a truly tough nut to crack

in group 5, Luxembourg made history, recording their first victory in the final stage of the EHF EURO qualifiers, defeating Belgium; Croatia celebrated a 36:20 goal fest in the Highlight Match against Czechia, booked their EHF EURO ticket and said farewell to a famous trio

the group 6 matches saw Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu steer Faroe Islands to a crucial away victory in the Netherlands, while Ukraine struck back against Kosovo to remain in the race for a EURO ticket

Türkiye were close to a point in Switzerland, but lacked some energy in the very end of group 7’s one game of the day

Portugal easily cruised to a win against Poland and top group 8 unbeaten; Daniel Stanciuc paved Romania’s clear victory against Israel

GROUP 1

Lithuania vs Estonia 35:28 (15:11)

By beating Estonia clearly for the second time after the 30:20 result in round 3, Lithuania took a huge step towards the EHF EURO 2026, now holding six points in their account. On 11 May, what is shaping up to be a true final for the group’s second EHF EURO spot awaits, against North Macedonia. Karolis Antanavicius was the top scorer for the victors with eight goals. An 11:4 start was the base for the clear home win, though Estonia managed to reduce the gap to four goals at the break. But when the hosts pulled ahead to 24:16 in minute 40, the two points were sealed — and the ticket to Lithuania’s third EHF EURO participation is now in reach.

Slovenia vs North Macedonia 38:27 (20:12)

For the 15th time in total and the sixth consecutive time, Slovenia have clinched a berth at the Men’s EHF EURO. Despite many injuries in their squad, Slovenia kept their clean record with the second win against North Macedonia. In contrast to the fierce round 3 battle in Skopje, which ended with a 32:26 victory, head coach Uros Zorman’s team left no doubt in the home match. After a minute of silence for the more than 50 victims of a fire in Kocani, North Macedonia, on Saturday night, the hosts took control early, leading 11:6 and 14:8. This base was enough for the rest of the match, in which Slovenia were fully dominant. Backed by nine goals from Aleks Vlah, the first double-figure advantage was at 25:15. With only two points in their account and sitting four points below second-ranked Lithuania, the eighth Macedonian appearance at the Men’s EHF EURO is in danger.