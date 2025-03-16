Slovenia and Croatia qualify; Faroe Islands shock Netherlands

16 March 2025, 22:30

The Men's EHF EURO 2026 qualifiers are becoming more and more thrilling. After four rounds, only three teams have booked their tickets and three more are separated from clinching their berth by only one point.

After Iceland on Saturday, Slovenia and Croatia qualified for the final tournament in Denmark, Sweden and Norway on Sunday. Portugal and Hungary remained unbeaten, as did Germany the day before. In groups 3 and 6, all four teams are still in the race for the remaining tickets.

  • in group 1, Lithuania consolidated second position thanks to their win against Estonia and North Macedonia’s defeat in Slovenia
  • like in round 3, Finland beat Slovakia by the smallest possible margin, while the other group 2 encounter saw Hungary let a potential win against Montenegro slip, with both team’s goalkeepers imprinting the final stages in a thrilling draw
  • Teimuraz Orjonikidze steered Georgia to their second win against Bosnia and Herzegovina in group 3’s sole match of the day
  • in group 4, Italy scored 23 goals in 30 minutes against Latvia to take a big win and the lead on the table, while Spain took revenge against Serbia, but had a truly tough nut to crack
  • in group 5, Luxembourg made history, recording their first victory in the final stage of the EHF EURO qualifiers, defeating Belgium; Croatia celebrated a 36:20 goal fest in the Highlight Match against Czechia, booked their EHF EURO ticket and said farewell to a famous trio
  • the group 6 matches saw Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu steer Faroe Islands to a crucial away victory in the Netherlands, while Ukraine struck back against Kosovo to remain in the race for a EURO ticket
  • Türkiye were close to a point in Switzerland, but lacked some energy in the very end of group 7’s one game of the day
  • Portugal easily cruised to a win against Poland and top group 8 unbeaten; Daniel Stanciuc paved Romania’s clear victory against Israel

GROUP 1

Lithuania vs Estonia 35:28 (15:11)

By beating Estonia clearly for the second time after the 30:20 result in round 3, Lithuania took a huge step towards the EHF EURO 2026, now holding six points in their account. On 11 May, what is shaping up to be a true final for the group’s second EHF EURO spot awaits, against North Macedonia. Karolis Antanavicius was the top scorer for the victors with eight goals. An 11:4 start was the base for the clear home win, though Estonia managed to reduce the gap to four goals at the break. But when the hosts pulled ahead to 24:16 in minute 40, the two points were sealed — and the ticket to Lithuania’s third EHF EURO participation is now in reach.

Slovenia vs North Macedonia 38:27 (20:12)

For the 15th time in total and the sixth consecutive time, Slovenia have clinched a berth at the Men’s EHF EURO. Despite many injuries in their squad, Slovenia kept their clean record with the second win against North Macedonia. In contrast to the fierce round 3 battle in Skopje, which ended with a 32:26 victory, head coach Uros Zorman’s team left no doubt in the home match. After a minute of silence for the more than 50 victims of a fire in Kocani, North Macedonia, on Saturday night, the hosts took control early, leading 11:6 and 14:8. This base was enough for the rest of the match, in which Slovenia were fully dominant. Backed by nine goals from Aleks Vlah, the first double-figure advantage was at 25:15. With only two points in their account and sitting four points below second-ranked Lithuania, the eighth Macedonian appearance at the Men’s EHF EURO is in danger.

When we changed players in the national team, we were aware of what awaited us. I believed that we could succeed, but no one expected two such results. The boys were really focused all week. I can only congratulate the boys. With this cycle, we gained depth in our team. We are looking forward to it. We are also extremely happy with the completely full hall. We had a really beautiful handball holiday in Koper.
Uros Zorman
Head coach, Slovenia
GROUP 2

Slovakia vs Finland 25:26 (15:14)

Finland kept their hopes alive for their first ever EHF EURO participation with their second win against Slovakia and now four points in their account. Like in the 22:21 result in the reverse fixture, it was a thriller, in which the hosts missed the chance for a draw, failing in their last attack. The first 35 minutes were fully equal, before Finland pulled ahead to their first four-goal advantage at 19:15. Though the result was never levelled afterwards, it took until the last attack before the outcome was decided. Nine goals from Benjamin Helander were crucial for the victors, but the top scorer was Slovakia’s Marco Antl, who netted 10 times — although his side still await their first point in the EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers.

Hungary vs Montenegro 29:29 (17:14)

With another win, Hungary could have booked their EHF EURO 2026 ticket early. But after taking a 29:26 victory away in round 3, this time Hungary only achieved a draw against a strong Montenegro side. The hosts were mostly in front in the first half. Scoring a 4:0 run right after the break, Montenegro intermediately turned the tide. Hungary managed to take the upper hand again and seemed to be on the way to a win, leading 26:21 with 15 minutes left. Backed by the saves of goalkeeper Nebojsa Simic and eight goals from experienced Branko Vukovic, Montenegro started their comeback and levelled the result again at 28:28 and 29:29. As both goalkeepers — Simic and Hungarian Kristóf Palasics — made incredible saves in the final minutes, the score stayed there. With seven points, Hungary still top the group, and are two points ahead of Montenegro.

We had the opportunity to win the match, but in the last 15 minutes we missed too many shots. That’s why we could not win. We have two more games to secure our qualification for the EURO, but we lead the group and we have a good head-to-head balance against Montenegro.
Chema Rodriguez
Head coach, Hungary
We had a bad half in defence, then a good half in defence, and we were five goals down, but we fought until the end. I think the draw is fair, regarding the whole match. It is a big point for us, and very important for the qualification.
Nebojsa Simic
Goalkeeper, Montenegro
GROUP 3

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Georgia 20:22 (10:12)

A low-scoring thriller ended with the same outcome as the reverse fixture: After a 28:26 result on Thursday, the second close win against Bosnia and Herzegovina could be crucial for Georgia, as they sit in second position below the already qualified Iceland, two points ahead of the hosts of Sunday’s match and Greece. The match was on the edge for almost the whole 60 minutes, though Georgia managed to pull ahead significantly for 20:15 in minute 51. The hosts showed character, reduced the gap goal by goal and were close to turning the match around at 19:20 — but time was ticking against them. Finally top scorer Teimuraz Orjonikidze decided the match with his sixth goal for the final result.

GROUP 4

Spain vs Serbia 28:26 (13:11)

Everything is open in group 4, with Italy and Spain topping the ranking with six points each — two points ahead of Serbia. After winning the reverse fixture at home 27:25, Serbia were close to another point, but finally the two-time EHF EURO champions took revenge for Thursday’s loss. Serbia’s last advance was 7:6 in minute 16. After that, Spain were never behind, but also could not cast their opponent off despite an intermediate 15:11 lead. Even a red card against Uros Mitrovic did not stop Serbia, who again levelled the score at 20:20. Up to minute 57 and the 26:25 in favour of the hosts, everything was open, before a double strike from Aleix Gómez and Ian Tarrafeta decided the close match. Gómez was top scorer of the match with nine goals; Vanja Ilic netted eight for the visitors.

Italy vs Latvia 41:30 (23:12)

The 35:30 away win in Latvia on Thursday was only the prelude for a great show in the first half of the reverse fixture on home ground: Italy ran over their visitors, scoring 23 goals in the first 30 minutes to make an early decision. After Leo Prantner scored 15 goals in the reverse fixture, on Sunday evening 13 of 14 Italian court players made their way onto the score board, which was topped by Marco Mengon with six strikes. The biggest gap was at 17 goals, at the score of 33:16 in the final 16 minutes. Italy then decelerated and allowed Latvia to reduce the gap. After their third straight win, the Italians are in a good position to reach their second ever EHF EURO, after being hosts in 1998.

We have seen two totally differente half times. We had a very aggressive defence, and I'm very happy about the outcome. In the second half I changed many things — I'm not so happy but for me it's important to bring more players and give them the chance to play and be part of the team. We are changing our mindset and we are ready for our next steps.
Bob Hanning
Head coach, Italy
GROUP 5

Highlight Match: Croatia vs Czechia 36:20 (17:9)

The farewell evening for Domagoj Duvnjak, Igor Karacic and Ivan Pesic, who had already played their last games for the national side but were honoured in the sold-out Arena Zagreb, saw a demonstration of Croatian power. Taking their fourth win in the same number of qualifiers, the Croatians became the second team, after Iceland on Saturday, to clinch their EHF EURO 2026 berth. The victory was never endangered, after an incredible 9:1 run from 6:5 to 14:6. Boosted by their outstanding crowd, the hunger of the hosts could not be stilled — after the 35:29 result in the reverse fixture, Croatia were eager to give a great show to their fans. A double strike from Filip Glavaš right after the break provided Croatia with their first double-figured advance. The biggest margin was 19 goals at the score of 35:16. 12 Croatians made the scorer list, topped by Glavaš and Marin Šipic, who netted six times each. Czechia remain in second spot, due to the Belgium defeat, with four points.

I am full of emotions and really happy. We showed our great performance once again and I am really happy and proud of my team, especially because of the three great players [Domagoj] Duvnjak, [Igor] Karacic and [Ivan] Pesic who will retire from the national team.
Mario Sostaric
Right wing, Croatia
Belgium vs Luxembourg 24:27 (13:14)

Luxembourg made history with their first win ever in the final stage of an EHF EURO qualification: Four days after the 22:32 loss on home ground, head coach Maik Handschke’s team struck back in the neighbour’s duel. Luxembourg managed to keep Raphaël Kotters to only four goals after the Belgium striker netted 11 times in the reverse fixture. From 5:4 to the half-time score of 14:13, the visitors were constantly ahead, and they took the lead again after a 6:1 run from 18:19 to 24:20. Finally, when Léon Biel netted for 26:23 two minutes before the end, Luxembourg had secured the victory and moved up to two points, equal with Belgium.

After Wednesday's defeat, we could take revenge today and that is exactly what we did. We started well and played more aggressively than on Wednesday. We didn't concede any easy goals and could count on an excellent goalkeeper. We were ahead for the entire first half. At half-time, we told the players to keep it up and in the end, they succeeded. We are very pleased with this victory.
Maik Thiele
Assistant coach, Luxembourg
GROUP 6

Netherlands vs Faroe Islands 31:32 (15:15)

After a nail-biting finish, the Faroe Islands took three points out of the double-header with the Netherlands. The 32:32 in the reverse fixture was already a thriller, as Leivur Mortensen ended the Dutch hopes with the final strike. On Sunday night, the Faroe Islands were victorious, despite the Netherlands again pulling off a great comeback. Steered by their top scorer Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu (eight goals, like Dutch shooter Rutger ten Velde), the Faroe Islands pulled ahead to 25:21 after light advantages for both sides until the break. But head coach Staffan Olsson’s team fought back and came close to another draw, as Niels Versteijnen netted for 31:32 before the Faroe Islands missed their last chance — but then defended well to stop the final attack. With now five points, the Faroe Islands top the group ranking ahead of the Netherlands and Ukraine (both four points) in a more than thrilling group.

It was a great fight against very talented players. They did a really good job and put us under pressure the whole game. We made a lot of changes today, but we were not good enough today to beat them.
Luc Steins
Centre back, Netherlands
Ukraine vs Kosovo 36:25 (18:8)

After Sunday’s results, the first ranked in this close group — the Faroe Islands — are only separated from the fourth-ranked side, Kosovo, by two points. After losing the dramatic reverse fixture 30:31, Ukraine took a clear win in Klaipeda, Lithuania. Ihor Turchenko was the top scorer with 10 strikes in a match that was already decided by the break. After a 10:4 start, Ukraine allowed their visitors only eight goals in the first 30 minutes and kept the distance clear, with the biggest margin at 27:14. With now four points, Ukraine passed Kosovo, who remain on three points, on the table.

Compared to the first game, we changed our defence system by 70 per cent. Also, the goalkeeper helped us a lot today. And the goalkeeper was helped by the defence, which forced the opponents to shoot from uncomfortable positions.

Today we took another step towards the EURO. The task is not cancelled: I want to reach the EURO from first or second place.
Vadym Brazhnyk
Head coach, Ukraine
GROUP 7

Switzerland vs Türkiye 30:27 (15:14)

Türkiye have not won any matches in the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers, but on Sunday, they were very close to taking a point. With 10 minutes left, the score was 24:24, before the hosts pulled ahead for a crucial second win against Türkiye after the 38:34 result in Diyarbakir in round 3. While Türkiye remain on zero points, Switzerland, now on five points, passed Austria, and sit two points below group leaders Germany. Felix Aellen and Doruk Pehlivan were the top scorers of this long-time equal match, with seven goals each.

GROUP 8

Portugal vs Poland 33:27 (16:12)

Portugal remain unbeaten and on course for the EHF EURO 2026: After their lucky 36:36 draw in the reverse fixture, sealed by a goal in the last second, this time they had no problems beating Poland, even though the Costa brothers were still not part of the squad. A strong performance from both goalkeepers, Diogo Valério and Gustavo Capdeville, was crucial for the hosts, who firmly had the upper hand when they were leading 11:6. Though Poland improved, the match was decided by minute 36, when Gabriel Cavalcanti netted for 20:13. With 11 players on the score board, Portugal underlined the depth of their squad. Counting seven points in their tally, Portugal need one more in the remaining matches to qualify for the EHF EURO 2026. Despite the defeat, Poland remain second in group 8.

Romania vs Israel 29:26 (15:12)

Romania can still hope for their second EHF EURO participation in a row, as they passed Israel on the table, placing them in third position with now three points, and are one point below Poland thanks to their first victory in the EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers. After the 29:29 result on neutral ground in the reverse fixture, the Romanians decided the match with their strongest period after the 15:12 at the break. A 9:4 run for 24:16 was the decision, despite a late Israel comeback. After eight goals in the first duel, Daniel Stanciuc was again Romania’s top scorer, this time with 10 goals. Ram Turkenitz netted six times for the visitors.

An extremely complicated match. I am very happy that we managed to get our revenge. I think we played a good game and that we were above them on all levels. I want to thank the audience, who were present in large numbers. I am very happy that we were able to get the first victory in this group.
Daniel Stanciuc
Centre back, Romania
All photos courtesy of the home teams; main photo: Kolektiff Images / Croatian Handball Federation

