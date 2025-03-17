How to follow the Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers draw

The draw will be shown on the Home of Handball YouTube channel and EHFTV; geo-restrictions may apply on both channels.

The event will also be shown by broadcasters across the continent, allowing fans to find out in real time who their teams will face in the race to reach the final tournament in 2026.

Three high-profile guests will participate in the draw, as Romanian left back Bianca Bazaliu, Tatiana Sutranova from Slovakia and former Polish player Iwona Niedzwiedz are set to take part in the event in Cluj-Napoca.

Phase 2 of the Qualifiers begins on 15 October 2025, with 24 teams drawn into four groups in the hunt for tickets to the final tournament in December 2026.

Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers draw broadcasters

Pan-European: Discovery/Eurosport

Austria: ORF

Bosnia and Herzegovina: TV Arena Sport

Croatia: TV Arena Sport

Czechia: Czech TV

Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden: Viaplay Group

France: L'Equipe

Hungary: MTVA

Iceland: RUV

Israel: Sport1 - Charlton

Italy: Italian Handball Federation

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Portugal: RTP

Romania: Prima Sport

Serbia: TV Arena Sport Premium

Slovakia: JOJ

Slovenia: TV Arena Sport