How to follow the Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers draw

17 March 2025, 11:00

The draw for the Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers takes place on Thursday 20 March at 17:00 CET in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, with some special guests lined-up for the event, as it will be shown live across Europe.

The draw will be shown on the Home of Handball YouTube channel and EHFTV; geo-restrictions may apply on both channels.

The event will also be shown by broadcasters across the continent, allowing fans to find out in real time who their teams will face in the race to reach the final tournament in 2026. 

Three high-profile guests will participate in the draw, as Romanian left back Bianca Bazaliu, Tatiana Sutranova from Slovakia and former Polish player Iwona Niedzwiedz are set to take part in the event in Cluj-Napoca.

Phase 2 of the Qualifiers begins on 15 October 2025, with 24 teams drawn into four groups in the hunt for tickets to the final tournament in December 2026.

Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers draw broadcasters

Pan-European: Discovery/Eurosport
Austria: ORF
Bosnia and Herzegovina: TV Arena Sport 
Croatia: TV Arena Sport
Czechia: Czech TV
Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden: Viaplay Group
France: L'Equipe
Hungary: MTVA
Iceland: RUV
Israel: Sport1 - Charlton
Italy: Italian Handball Federation
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
Portugal: RTP
Romania: Prima Sport
Serbia: TV Arena Sport Premium
Slovakia: JOJ
Slovenia: TV Arena Sport 

