13:55

13:48

Speaking of Croatia, it will be a big day in Zagreb, as the fans are ready to cheer for their team once again as they take on Czechia in the Highlight Match at 17:30 CET. The fans were a big part of Croatia’s success at the World Championship, so it will definitely be an afternoon to remember!

Moreover, after the game today, the arena will turn into a celebration for all Croatian handball legends and it will host an awarding ceremony for every player from 1994-2025 who won a medal for the country. A proper farewell for Domagoj Duvnjak, Igor Karacic and Ivan Pesic is also on the schedule, three superstars who retired from the national team.

Dagur Sigurdsson opened up about his team’s journey in the past year in a candid interview with our EHF journalist Danijela Vekić, available below.