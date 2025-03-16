LIVE BLOG: Faroe Islands celebrate; games in Switzerland and Slovakia underway

LIVE BLOG: Faroe Islands celebrate; games in Switzerland and Slovakia underway

16 March 2025, 13:20

Round 4 of the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers concludes on Sunday with 14 thrilling matches on the schedule. On Saturday, Iceland was the first team in the qualifiers to secure their seat at the final tournament, but three others can follow suit — Hungary, Croatia and Slovenia can all book their tickets with victories today.

In the afternoon, all eyes will be on the Highlight Match between Croatia and Czechia at 17:30 CET, as the arena in Zagreb will turn into a handball festival for the passionate fans.

  • round 4 of the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers
  • world silver medallists Croatia host Czechia in the Highlight Match at 17:30 in a packed Arena Zagreb
  • read the preview of the 14 games on Sunday
  • Iulia Burnei reporting on Sunday; photos courtesy of the home teams


SUNDAY 16 MARCH

13:55

13:48

Speaking of Croatia, it will be a big day in Zagreb, as the fans are ready to cheer for their team once again as they take on Czechia in the Highlight Match at 17:30 CET. The fans were a big part of Croatia’s success at the World Championship, so it will definitely be an afternoon to remember!

Moreover, after the game today, the arena will turn into a celebration for all Croatian handball legends and it will host an awarding ceremony for every player from 1994-2025 who won a medal for the country. A proper farewell for Domagoj Duvnjak, Igor Karacic and Ivan Pesic is also on the schedule, three superstars who retired from the national team.

Dagur Sigurdsson opened up about his team’s journey in the past year in a candid interview with our EHF journalist Danijela Vekić, available below.

DSC 0381
13:35

Let's take a quick look at what happened so far. Round 4 started on Saturday with two Qualifiers matches, as Iceland took their fourth straight win and booked their ticket for the final tournament after a decisive victory over Greece (33:21). After drawing on Thursday in Austria, Germany stepped up a gear this weekend and secured a 31:26 win against Aleš Pajovic's squad — two crucial points as they sit on top of group 7 and are one step closer to making it to the final tournament, but they also depend on the result between Switzerland and Türkiye on Sunday.

Croatia, Hungary and Slovenia also have important matches ahead, as a positive result today would mean they have their seats for the Men's EHF EURO 2026 secured.

13:20

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers! It’s an ideal Sunday for handball fans across Europe, with 14 exciting games on the schedule and three tickets for the final tournament ready to be booked.

Before we start, make sure you warm up with today’s preview to know what to expect.

POL POR Fot Paweł Bejnarowicz 45
20250315 Dhb Ger Vs Aut 2501
