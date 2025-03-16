LIVE BLOG: Faroe Islands celebrate; games in Switzerland and Slovakia underway
Round 4 of the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers concludes on Sunday with 14 thrilling matches on the schedule. On Saturday, Iceland was the first team in the qualifiers to secure their seat at the final tournament, but three others can follow suit — Hungary, Croatia and Slovenia can all book their tickets with victories today.
In the afternoon, all eyes will be on the Highlight Match between Croatia and Czechia at 17:30 CET, as the arena in Zagreb will turn into a handball festival for the passionate fans.