Slovenia defeat Faroes; take Switzerland to main round

EHF / Courtney Gahan
20 January 2026, 22:50

The final match for group D at the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 saw a thrilling 60 minutes that ended with a narrow victory for Slovenia, 30:27.

After Slovenia led through the first half, the Faroe Islands took the advantage at the start of the second. The second period was a ride, with a close start, Slovenia pulling away comfortably then the Faroe Islands coming back to be just two goals behind with possession and a little over two minutes remaining. In the end, Slovenia held on to clinch a narrow win.

With Slovenia already through to the main round, the group’s second berth in the next stage was to be decided based on the result of the closing game in Oslo. Slovenia’s win means it will be Switzerland joining them in the main round in Malmö, while Slovenia finish on top of the group and take two points to the second phase.

GROUP D

Slovenia vs Faroe Islands 30:27 (16:15)

H2H: 2-0-0
Top scorers: Domen Makuc 10/12 (SLO); Elias á Skipagøtu 9/14 (FAR)
Goalkeeper saves: Miljan Vujović 10/23, Jože Baznik 4/18 (SLO); Pauli Jacobsen 9/38, Tórður Guttesen 1/1 (FAR)
POTM presented by Grundfos: Domen Makuc (SLO)

  • the outcome was decided in the last quarter; from 22:21 in the 44th minute, Slovenia pulled away to 26:22, but the Faroe Islands fought back for a tense finish
  • Slovenia opened the match stronger and left the Faroe Islands chasing, as they scored three unanswered goals and benefitted from an early 50 per cent save rate from Jože Baznik to pull away as clear as 7:4 in the 10th minute
  • at that point, Faroese keeper Pauli Jacobsen had yet to stop a ball; he also faced more shots than Baznik, with Slovenia’s defence working more effectively and the Nordic side finding challenge containing their opponents’ back court — but a direct red card for key defender Matic Suholežnik in the 19th minute, 10:7, would end up benefitting the Faroe Islands
  • in the last 10 minutes of the half, the Faroe Islands came within one three times, including right before the break, as Jacobsen got his eye in in goal; the goalkeeper ended up saving two penalties in the first 30 minutes
  • on the restart, goals from Óli Mittún and Hákun av Teigum equalised the game for the Faroe Islands then pulled them in front for the first time, but an on-fire Domen Makuc and a strong entry from goalkeeper Miljan Vujović led Slovenia back to the advantage

Slovenia win locks up Switzerland main round berth

After Slovenia served Switzerland heartbreak with a comeback victory in round 2, the side ultimately gifted Switzerland a long-awaited place in the EHF EURO main round — alongside Switzerland’s own results, naturally. Slovenia’s win against the Faroe Islands kept the Nordic side on three points, making for a points tie between the Faroe Islands and Switzerland. The table ranking then came to goal difference, where Switzerland held the upper hand after round 3.

Prior to round 3, the situation looked tough for Switzerland. They took the court with one point and a goal difference of -3, while the Faroe Islands’ was +13. However, a record win for Switzerland, who smashed their previous best of seven goals (31:24 versus Poland in 2020) with a 43:26 result against Montenegro, sent their goal difference up to +14.

From needing a win with a certain score line in Slovenia’s favour, Switzerland’s result meant any Slovenia victory would be enough for them to progress to the main round for the first time since 2004.

I think today we played for the first time, from the first minute, like we said we should in the locker room. We need to play like that as a team on both sides of the court. You can see that if we play together, we play really good.
Domen Makuc
Centre back, Slovenia
Of course, we lost, but the most important is that we gave everything. We believed in the tactics we had, we did that since the beginning. We don’t care by how much we are losing, we just want to play the next ball. I am very proud of the team.
Pauli Jacobsen
Goalkeeper, Faroe Islands
Photos © kolektiff images

