Slovenia defeat Faroes; take Switzerland to main round
The final match for group D at the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 saw a thrilling 60 minutes that ended with a narrow victory for Slovenia, 30:27.
I think today we played for the first time, from the first minute, like we said we should in the locker room. We need to play like that as a team on both sides of the court. You can see that if we play together, we play really good.
Of course, we lost, but the most important is that we gave everything. We believed in the tactics we had, we did that since the beginning. We don’t care by how much we are losing, we just want to play the next ball. I am very proud of the team.