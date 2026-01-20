After Slovenia led through the first half, the Faroe Islands took the advantage at the start of the second. The second period was a ride, with a close start, Slovenia pulling away comfortably then the Faroe Islands coming back to be just two goals behind with possession and a little over two minutes remaining. In the end, Slovenia held on to clinch a narrow win.

With Slovenia already through to the main round, the group’s second berth in the next stage was to be decided based on the result of the closing game in Oslo. Slovenia’s win means it will be Switzerland joining them in the main round in Malmö, while Slovenia finish on top of the group and take two points to the second phase.

GROUP D

H2H: 2-0-0

Top scorers: Domen Makuc 10/12 (SLO); Elias á Skipagøtu 9/14 (FAR)

Goalkeeper saves: Miljan Vujović 10/23, Jože Baznik 4/18 (SLO); Pauli Jacobsen 9/38, Tórður Guttesen 1/1 (FAR)

POTM presented by Grundfos: Domen Makuc (SLO)