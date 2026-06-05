The Romanian Handball Federation (FRH) will host the inaugural edition of the Women’s EHF EURO Cup Finals, set to take place at the Polyvalent Hall in Bucharest on 26 and 27 September 2026.

The awarding of the event to the FRH was confirmed by the EHF Executive Committee on Wednesday 3 June.

Qualified for the event are the national teams of Norway, Denmark, Hungary and Romania, the four top teams that emerged from the Women’s EHF EURO Cup 2026.

In the event’s semi-finals, Norway will play Hungary, and Denmark face Romania on Saturday 26 September. Following a FINAL4-format, the match for third place and the final will be played on 27 September.

The playing times and the start of ticket sales will be announced in due course.

The Women’s EHF EURO Cup 2026, played in parallel to the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers, brought together the five hosts of the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 — Poland, Romania, Czechia, Slovakia and Türkiye — as well as the three Women’s EHF EURO 2024 medallists — Norway, Denmark and Hungary.

After six rounds, Norway and Romania finished first and second in group 1 while Denmark and Hungary topped group 2. With eight participating teams, it is the first time that the EHF EURO Cup will be decided in a dedicated final tournament.

The EHF EURO on the horizon

The premiere Women’s EHF EURO Cup Finals coincide with the countdown to the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 (3-20 December), with two preliminary round groups and one main round group to be staged in Romania: in Oradea (preliminary round), and Cluj-Napoca (preliminary and main round).

Poland hosts one preliminary round group as well as one main round group and the final weekend in Katowice. The additional preliminary round groups are played in Brno, Bratislava and Antalya.

The Finals will pose an outstanding opportunity to further increase the awareness and the visibility of the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 with four of Europe’s top teams taking the court in Bucharest.

Martin Hausleitner, EHF Secretary General, said: “Having Norway, Denmark, Hungary and Romania participating in a final tournament less than 70 days out of the EHF EURO in one of the hosting countries provides a fantastic promotion opportunity for our flagship national team event.

“Romania as host and the Polyvalent Hall will not only provide the platform for some of Europe’s best women’s teams, from there the word will go out to Europe’s handball fans that the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 is a championship that must not be missed.”

Bogdan Voina, President of the Romanian Handball Federation, said: "It is a privilege for Romania to welcome four of Europe’s strongest women’s handball nations to Bucharest for the Women’s EHF EURO Cup Finals. This event reflects Romania’s growing role on the international handball map and gives our fans the opportunity to enjoy top-level competition at home.

“We are proud to host this event and look forward to welcoming the teams and supporters for a memorable weekend of handball in Bucharest."