Court of Handball fines Croatian Handball Federation
EHF EURO

Court of Handball fines Croatian Handball Federation

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European Handball Federation
26 May 2026, 18:00

The EHF Court of Handball has issued two decisions concerning incidents related to the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 involving the Croatian Handball Federation and members of the Croatian delegation.

In the first case, Croatia's national team head coach, Dagur Sigurdsson, was fined €4,000 for derogatory remarks made towards the European Handball Federation during the official semi-final press conference.

€2,000 of the fine has been imposed on a suspended basis for a probation period of two years.

In the second case, the Croatian Handball Federation was fined €10,000 for a violation of the official EHF medal ceremony rundown and the EHF Flag Protocol following the display of an unauthorised flag during the medal ceremony.

€2,500 of the fine has been imposed on a suspended basis for a probation period of two years.

Both decisions may be appealed to the EHF Court of Appeal within seven days.

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