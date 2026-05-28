Ribera has coached the Spanish men's national team for the past 10 years, leading them to two EHF EURO titles as well as multiple Olympic, world and European medals.

During the webinar Ribera gave real-life examples, drawn from many of Spain's recent international matches, as to how teams can adapt a 5-1 defence to different styles of attack. The most important thing, said Ribera, was for the defence to be flexible, noting: "Within each system it’s possible to change the rules."

Ribera's presentation covered not only match-day tips, but also advice on how to train a 5-1 defence. He recommended that teams start with simple movements, practising until they become natural, before adding more speed.

The webinar covered how to respond to a seven-against-six attack, with Ribera noting that in such circumstances maintaining defensive discipline is difficult, but still possible.