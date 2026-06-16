The buzzing Turkish port city of Antalya and its 10,000-seater Antalya Sports Hall is the venue for group C of the EHF EURO 2026.
Teams, schedule, tickets for group C
Which teams can I watch in Antalya?
- preliminary round group C will play in Antalya
- the hosts Türkiye play only their second EHF EURO, and their second in a row, in a challenging group featuring 2024 runners-up Denmark, Spain, and Greece
- Türkiye throw off the first match of the tournament against Greece on Thursday 3 December, with Denmark taking on Spain
- Spain then meet Greece and Denmark face Türkiye in round 2
- action in Antalya ends with Türkiye vs Spain and Greece vs Denmark
What does the playing schedule in Antalya look like?
- the preliminary round matches take place on Thursday 3, Saturday 5 and Monday 7 December, at 18:30 and 21:00 local time (CET +2)
Where do I get my tickets for Antalya?
- book your seats for the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 in Antalya via the official ticket website on eurohandball.com now
- opt for day tickets priced at 800 TRY for category 2 seats and 1500 TRY for category 1, or choose three-day passes at 2000 TRY for category 2 seats and 3400 TRY for category 1.
Photo © kolektiff images