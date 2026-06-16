Women's EHF EURO 2026 in Antalya: schedule, teams and tickets

Women's EHF EURO 2026 in Antalya: schedule, teams and tickets

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European Handball Federation
16 June 2026, 11:00

The Women's EHF EURO 2026 takes place in Poland, Romania, Czechia, Slovakia and Türkiye between 3 and 20 December — marking the first time five nations have hosted the tournament. The final city focus looks at which sides will play in Antalya, Türkiye.

The buzzing Turkish port city of Antalya and its 10,000-seater Antalya Sports Hall is the venue for group C of the EHF EURO 2026.

Teams, schedule, tickets for group C

Which teams can I watch in Antalya?

  • preliminary round group C will play in Antalya
  • the hosts Türkiye play only their second EHF EURO, and their second in a row, in a challenging group featuring 2024 runners-up Denmark, Spain, and Greece
  • Türkiye throw off the first match of the tournament against Greece on Thursday 3 December, with Denmark taking on Spain
  • Spain then meet Greece and Denmark face Türkiye in round 2
  • action in Antalya ends with Türkiye vs Spain and Greece vs Denmark

What does the playing schedule in Antalya look like?

  • the preliminary round matches take place on Thursday 3, Saturday 5 and Monday 7 December, at 18:30 and 21:00 local time (CET +2)

Where do I get my tickets for Antalya?

  • book your seats for the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 in Antalya via the official ticket website on eurohandball.com now
  • opt for day tickets priced at 800 TRY for category 2 seats and 1500 TRY for category 1, or choose three-day passes at 2000 TRY for category 2 seats and 3400 TRY for category 1.

Photo © kolektiff images

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