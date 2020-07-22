So much to look forward to as EHF Champions League Men schedule is set

We are just 56 days away from the beginning of the new EHF Champions League Men season and its new format and playing days feel more real now with the release of the group phase playing schedule.

The action begins on 16 and 17 September 2020 with Wednesdays and Thursdays reserved for the top flight competition. On every match day, an appointment to view has been confirmed with all matches starting either at 18:45 or 20:45 CET. Precise playing dates and times for each group phase match will be announced in due time.

Highlights from the opening round of fixtures include MOL-Pick Szeged vs Paris Saint-Germain HB, who were incredibly well-matched in group A last season, sharing a victory each before PSG jumped ahead into second place in the group – they will be group A rivals once again.

Elsewhere in group A, 2019 champions HC Vardar 1961’s rejuvenated and promising squad will be put to the test away against HC Meshkov Brest, while 2014 champions SG Flensburg-Handewitt welcome 2016 winners PGE Kielce.

In group B, the two most recent runners-up in Europe’s elite club competition will meet in round 1 as HBC Nantes marking their return to the EHF Champions League by welcoming the highly-fancied Telekom Veszprém HC to town.

Mouth-watering autumn clashes

Following a breakout season in 2019/20, many eyes will be on FC Porto Sofarma, particularly in their early tests away to Flensburg in round 3 and at home against Szeged in round 4.

Regular quarter-final foes Kielce and PSG will renew their rivalry in the group phase this season as they meet in round 5 on 21/22 October and again at the beginning of December.

A mouth-watering three-team series of matches between traditional heavyweights takes place later in the autumn as Veszprém face Barça in round 5, followed by Kiel vs Veszprém a week later and Kiel meet Barça round 7, before a reversal of the fixtures in the run-up to the winter break.

The full group phase schedule can be found here or downloaded here.