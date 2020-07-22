Yoga, beach handball and a pirate

Long time, no see! It has been another busy week in the world of European handball.

Be prepared for visits to Germany, Hungary, Norway and even… Brazil for an insightful interview featuring two stars of the DELO EHF Champions League.

Are you ready? Let’s go!

He’s a pirate!

German powerhouse THW Kiel are back to training for the new season, but still with an eye to the VELUX EHF FINAL4 in Cologne in December.

Yet some of their players are still thinking about the vacation that passed. Whom would you rather swap your vacation with? Would it be Nikola Bilyk? Harald Reinkind? Or would you like a more peaceful one, like Patrick Wiencek?

Behind the scenes

The new season is getting closer and closer and PSG Handball have presented their new kits.

We were treated to an exclusive behind-the-scenes videos for their photoshoot in which the players donned the new kit for the first time and it includes stars like Nikola Karabatic, Mikkel Hansen or Nedim Remili.

Oh, and those gifs will keep on coming this season too!

Father to be

Blaz Janc has made some changes in his life this summer: the right wing will play for Barça this season but he will also welcome a new member in his family.

Congratulations, Blaz!

Let’s talk handball

During the lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, many handball players used social media to try and keep the flame on.

It could become a trend, as last week we were treated to a live session hosted by Duda Amorim and Katrine Lunde, two former Györ teammates, who are now rivals in the DELO EHF Champions League.

Their insight is always worth watching and listening.

A better place to work out?

Playmaker Andrea Lekic has switched from CSM Bucuresti to Buducnost this summer. Staying in shape for the new season has always been a priority for the Serbian stalwart.

And can you blame her, with such a superb landscape surrounding her?

Yoga and beach handball

Borussia Dortmund will break their duck in the DELO EHF Champions League this season and are ramping up their preparations for the new season.

There is handball, beach handball, yoga, and also some free time for the players, as they are eyeing a good start.