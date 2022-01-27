Sola and Storhamar seeking second wins

Four matches which were postponed in the opening three rounds of the EHF European League Women group phase 2021/22 have been rescheduled and will be played from Saturday until Monday.

Two Norwegian teams will be looking to record their second victories in the group phase when they host their opponents. On Saturday afternoon, Sola HK face HC Lokomotiva Zagreb in group A, while Storhamar Handball Elite welcome Herning-Ikast Handbold in group C on Monday evening.

Elsewhere, Handball Club Lada will aim to claim their first points in group C at Magura Cisnadie. In group D, Chambray Touraine Handball and Váci NKSE will both be aiming to earn their first points when they clash on Saturday evening.

GROUP A

Sola HK (NOR) vs HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO)

Saturday 29 January, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV