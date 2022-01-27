Sola and Storhamar seeking second wins
Four matches which were postponed in the opening three rounds of the EHF European League Women group phase 2021/22 have been rescheduled and will be played from Saturday until Monday.
Two Norwegian teams will be looking to record their second victories in the group phase when they host their opponents. On Saturday afternoon, Sola HK face HC Lokomotiva Zagreb in group A, while Storhamar Handball Elite welcome Herning-Ikast Handbold in group C on Monday evening.
Elsewhere, Handball Club Lada will aim to claim their first points in group C at Magura Cisnadie. In group D, Chambray Touraine Handball and Váci NKSE will both be aiming to earn their first points when they clash on Saturday evening.
GROUP A
Sola HK (NOR) vs HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO)
Saturday 29 January, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- the two clubs have never met before in European club competitions
- Sola had a clear 39:32 win over Besancon in round 2, while the Croatian side have lost both of their games
- the Norwegian club host Lokomotiva after a 23:20 win against Larvik in the domestic league; Lokomotiva sit in first place in the Croatian league after a clear win over Trogir a week ago
- both teams have players missing due to Covid-19 cases and injuries
- Camilla Herrem is Sola's top scorer in the competition, while Josipa Mamic leads the ’Lokosice’ squad
- Sola back Marta Barka said: "The game on Saturday will be a real battle against HC Lokomotiva Zagreb, but we will give it our all and hopefully we will perform well."
We are more than ready to finally play our first home game after our last match was postponed. There have been a lot of Covid challenges this year, and now we hope we can get to play the rest of the matches in group A without any problems. HC Lokomotiva (Zagreb) has played two games, both have been evenly played, so we expect a tough match this weekend.
GROUP C
Magura Cisnadie (ROU) vs Handball Club Lada (RUS)
Saturday 29 January, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- this will be the first meeting between the two teams
- Magura hold second position in the group, with two points after two games
- in their previous home match, the Romanian team earned their first win in the group phase of a European club competition, 33:28 against Storhamar
- Lada, who were seeded directly into the group phase, are yet to claim their first points, as they have lost against Herning-Ikast and Storhamar
- with a tally 13 goals, Valeriia Kirdiasheva is Lada's best scorer in the current group phase
Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) vs Herning-Ikast Handbold (DEN)
Monday 31 January, 19:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- the round 3 match was scheduled for the last weekend, but it had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 situation
- Herning-Ikast are the group leaders with the maximum of four points, while Storhamar are in third place with two points
- the two Scandinavian teams have previously met in the group stage of the Women’s EHF Cup 2019/20 and exchanged home wins: 34:27 for Herning-Ikast and 26:24 for Storhamar
- with 14 goals, Emma Friis is Herning-Ikast's best scorer in the current group phase, while Maja Jakobsen has netted 11 times for Storhamar
- on Wednesday, the Danish side defeated Nykobing Falster Handbold in the Danish league, 32:26
GROUP D
Chambray Touraine Handball (FRA) vs Váci NKSE (HUN)
Saturday 29 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- the two teams have never met in European club competitions
- both Chambray and Vác have lost two matches from as many played in group D
- in round 3, both teams suffered 26:25 defeats at home: Chambray against Valcea, and Vac against Viborg
- at Vác, centre back Csenge Kuczora and left back Gréta Kácsor combined to score 13 of the team's 25 goals against Viborg
- Chambray beat HBC Celles-MEP 26:24 in a French league game on Wednesday, while Vac earned a commanding 41:19 win against Kozarmisleny SE in the Hungarian Cup
Viborg HK (DEN) vs SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU)
This match has been postponed and will be rescheduled