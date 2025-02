With only a couple of rounds to go before the EHF European League Women 2024/25 group phase concludes, the stakes are higher than ever in round 5 with the tickets for the quarter-finals up for grabs across all four groups.

In the highlight matches, Sola HK welcome Ikast Håndbold in the Scandinavian derby in group B, while HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames host Fredrikstad Ballklubb with hope of securing the top spot in group D.