Group phase continues with top-of-the-table clashes in Romania

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
23 January 2025, 13:00

The focus in the EHF European League Women 2024/25 switches to Romania as SCM Ramnicu Valcea host Sola HK in group B, while H.C. Dunarea Braila welcome Thüringer HC in group A in the highlight matches over the weekend. Furthermore, six additional matches are on the agenda, such as the highly anticipated clash between Ikast Håndbold and BV Borussia Dortmund, among others.

HIGHLIGHT MATCHES

GROUP B

SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) vs Sola HK (NOR)
Saturday 25 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the Romanian club is on a three-match winning streak on home court in the EHF European League this season, with victories against HC DAC Dunajská Streda and DVSC Schaeffler in the qualification rounds, and against Ikast Håndbold in round 2 of the group phase
  • SCM Ramnicu Valcea are sitting on top in group B with three points, one more than Sola HK ahead of the highlight match in Romania
  • it is the first-ever meeting between the clubs
  • Sola HK are on an unwanted two-match losing run on the road in all competitions, with defeats against Ikast Håndbold in the opening round of the group phase, then losing against the reigning EHF European League winners Storhamar Handball Elite in Norway's top-tier
  • Malin Holta scored eight goals in round 2's win (32:30) against BV Borussia Dortmund and the Norwegian right back is Sola HK's second-best scorer in the competition with 24 goals, only behind Camilla Herrem (26)

20250119 Solahk BV Borussia Dortmund 0470
We know from experience that playing away in Romania is always tough. It is one of the best places in Europe to create an extremely good atmosphere in the stands. We have a good feeling after the victory against Dortmund and we hope we can take that with us into the game in Valcea.
Steffen Stegavik
Head coach, Sola HK

GROUP A

H.C. Dunarea Braila (ROU) vs Thüringer HC (GER)
Sunday 26 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the ambitious hosts are on an impressive eight-match winning streak on home court in all competitions and their last home defeat dates back to September last year
  • H.C. Dunarea Braila and Thüringer HC are joint-top in group A with four points each after a couple of rounds played, but the former team boasts a superior goal difference
  • the clubs met in the EHF European League group phase last season, with H.C. Dunarea Braila securing a dominant win (33:23) against Thüringer HC
  • Thüringer HC are on a five-match winning run on the road in all competitions, with the German club's last and sole away loss this season being against HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames back in October, last year
  • the German club secured a narrow one-goal away win (28:27) against the reigning EHF European Cup winners, ATTICGO Bm Elche, in round 2
  • the talented Johanna Reichert is one of the top scorers in the EHF European League this season, with the skilled right back averaging 12 goals per match in the group phase

20250112 Braila Elche 44
We are excited to face Thüringer again, a team we deeply respect. Having played them twice, we know the challenge ahead, but we also know the strength of our team. Our victory at home last time was fueled by the incredible energy of the fans. We will try to give our best to make them proud again, to keep th good flow from this year.
Kristina Liscevic
Centre back, H.C. Dunarea Braila

GROUP B

Ikast Håndbold (DEN) vs BV Borussia Dortmund (GER)
Saturday 25 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

IMGL3558
It's an exciting match coming up and we will fight hard for the two points. We need to attack hard and keep focus through the whole match to win against Dortmund, who very much also need the points.
Simone Petersen
Centre back, Ikast Håndbold
20250123 ELW Rd3 Preview Groener Quote
Ikast have a strong team that plays with pace and defends very physically. They are currently somewhat weakened by injuries, but we are not on a high either. We should take the ease of the Danish men at the World Cup as an example, with the joy and fun of handball. We should get back to that and that's what we need against Ikast.
Henk Groener
Head coach, BV Borussia Dortmund

GROUP C

Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN) vs JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball (FRA)
Sunday 26 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

20250119 Motherson Mosonmagyaróvár HSG Blomber Lippe 32
We know that we are in a challenging situation because if we want to achieve something in the group phase, we need to win our home games. Although we couldn't do that in the last game, we want to improve and show our best against the French team proving that we can play well at the international level as well.
Eszter Tóth
Centre back, Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC

IN OTHER MATCHES

GROUP A

ATTICGO Bm Elche (ESP) vs Larvik (NOR)
Saturday 25 January, 20:00 CET, live on EHFTV

IMG 3438
Playing against Larvik HK is great. We have been lucky to have rivals against whom we are going to develop as professionals. We are enjoying the competition and, at a sporting level, it is not going very well for growth. We must be able to continue giving a good image like the one we are giving.
Joaquín Rocamora
Head coach, ATTICGO Bm Elche

HSG Blomberg-Lippe (GER) vs KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin (POL)
Sunday 26 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

20250119 Motherson Mosonmagyaróvár HSG Blomber Lippe 23
We have a tough game ahead of us in which we have to invest everything. Lubin have performed well in recent games and won both matches, just like us. Lubin are the favourites, but we will be up against them and are counting on our fans in Lemgo for this important game
Steffen Birkner
Head coach, HSG Blomberg-Lippe

GROUP D

Paris 92 (FRA) vs HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames (GER)
Saturday 25 January, 20:00 CET, live on EHFTV

Super Amara Bera Bera (ESP) vs Fredrikstad Ballklubb (NOR)
Sunday 26 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

20250118 Flamesbensheim Berabera 37
Sunday's match against Norwegian team Fredrikstad will be very difficult. We have already seen how this team won in Paris. It is incredible to feel the strength of almost 1,600 people supporting you, and I hope we will have it.
Maitane Etxeberria
Right wing, Super Amara Bera Bera
20250118 Flamesbensheim Berabera Hurst 31

Photos © SCM Ramnicu Valcea (main), HAMISTOLEN.DK & HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames (in-text)

20250118 Eto Brest 10 B
