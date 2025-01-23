Group phase continues with top-of-the-table clashes in Romania
The focus in the EHF European League Women 2024/25 switches to Romania as SCM Ramnicu Valcea host Sola HK in group B, while H.C. Dunarea Braila welcome Thüringer HC in group A in the highlight matches over the weekend. Furthermore, six additional matches are on the agenda, such as the highly anticipated clash between Ikast Håndbold and BV Borussia Dortmund, among others.
We know from experience that playing away in Romania is always tough. It is one of the best places in Europe to create an extremely good atmosphere in the stands. We have a good feeling after the victory against Dortmund and we hope we can take that with us into the game in Valcea.
We are excited to face Thüringer again, a team we deeply respect. Having played them twice, we know the challenge ahead, but we also know the strength of our team. Our victory at home last time was fueled by the incredible energy of the fans. We will try to give our best to make them proud again, to keep th good flow from this year.
It's an exciting match coming up and we will fight hard for the two points. We need to attack hard and keep focus through the whole match to win against Dortmund, who very much also need the points.
Ikast have a strong team that plays with pace and defends very physically. They are currently somewhat weakened by injuries, but we are not on a high either. We should take the ease of the Danish men at the World Cup as an example, with the joy and fun of handball. We should get back to that and that's what we need against Ikast.
We know that we are in a challenging situation because if we want to achieve something in the group phase, we need to win our home games. Although we couldn't do that in the last game, we want to improve and show our best against the French team proving that we can play well at the international level as well.
Playing against Larvik HK is great. We have been lucky to have rivals against whom we are going to develop as professionals. We are enjoying the competition and, at a sporting level, it is not going very well for growth. We must be able to continue giving a good image like the one we are giving.
We have a tough game ahead of us in which we have to invest everything. Lubin have performed well in recent games and won both matches, just like us. Lubin are the favourites, but we will be up against them and are counting on our fans in Lemgo for this important game
Sunday's match against Norwegian team Fredrikstad will be very difficult. We have already seen how this team won in Paris. It is incredible to feel the strength of almost 1,600 people supporting you, and I hope we will have it.